To The Point: State Rep. Albert on legislative session

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” state Rep. Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, talks about the legislative session that has just begun and looks back at 2023.

He says the decision by Democrats to change zoning rules for solar and wind farms is a problem for rural areas and could prompt action at the ballot.

“So, there’s a process now where if the locals don’t want the renewable energy within the agricultural sights in their area, the state has the trump card. They can go ahead and put them in there if they want. So, I represent a large swath of rural Michigan, this is a huge issue that’s not going to go away. I think it’s very possible there could be a referendum on this topic what we see upcoming this November,” Albert said.

Plus, you’ll hear the Senator’s priorities for the new year as the legislature gets back to work on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Jan. 13.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.