To The Point: State Sen McCann reacts to Whitmer’s plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week on “To The Point,” we talk with State Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo, about the governor’s latest plan for the state and how he thinks the Legislature will pay for her new programs.

Appropriator McCann when asked if spending can stay at last year’s levels and add new programs with expected revenues said, “I think we’ll have to see how everything lands what the price tag is to do what we want to do.”

