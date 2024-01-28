To The Point: State of the State address, reaction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” a look back at the governor’s State of the State Address and reaction from lawmakers.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told the joint session of the legislature, “Today I propose to go farther. In our next budget let’s make the first two years of community college in Michigan tuition-free for every high school grad.”

Republican House Leader Matt Hall had reservations.

“I would say most people are happy to help people in need. But they aren’t going to help rich people send their kids to community college for free,” he said.

