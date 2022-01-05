Point Vicente Interpretive Center Closes Due To Pandemic

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA — The Point Vicente Interpretive Center museum and gift shop will close starting Wednesday, citing a rising number of COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County and "out of an abundance of caution to protect the health and well-being of the public and employees," the city announced Tuesday night.

The location at 31501 Palos Verdes Drive West will be closed through at the least the remainder of the month.

The facility does remain available for rentals in accordance with L.A. County COVID-19 safety protocols for private events. Anyone with questions can email pvic@rpvca.gov.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county surged past 2,000, while hospitalizations among young children have nearly tripled this week.

This article originally appeared on the Palos Verdes Patch