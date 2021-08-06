Point72 Ventures Makes First Crypto Investment in Series A Round for Messari

Matthew De Saro
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

Point72 Ventures has made its first investment into a cryptocurrency company after supporting Messari, Inc.

Venture capital firm, 72Ventures, has officially invested in its first cryptocurrency company. Point72 Ventures is the venture capital branch of Pont72 Asset Management that specializes in financial services, artificial intelligence, enterprise technologies, and healthcare. The company was founded by New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, who also serves as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Point72 Asset Management. 

A press release states that Point72 Ventures led the Series A funding round for Messari Inc. As part of the deal, an operating partner at Pont72 Ventures, Adam Carson, will join the Messari board. The round raised $21 million for the analytics firm and saw participation from previous investors “Coinbase Ventures, Uncork Capital and Underscore VC. New investors to Messari include Alameda Capital, Blockchain Ventures, CMS Holdings, Gemini Frontier Found, Kraken Ventures, and Nascent.”

