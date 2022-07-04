Pointerra Limited (ASX:3DP): Is Breakeven Near?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Pointerra Limited's (ASX:3DP) future prospects. Pointerra Limited provides a cloud-based solution for managing, visualizing, working in, analyzing, and sharing 3D datasets in the Australasian and North American regions. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a AU$1.5m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$2.9m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Pointerra's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Pointerra is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Software analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of AU$18m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 170%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Pointerra given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 0.6% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

