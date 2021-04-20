It's pointless to wear a surgical mask over a fabric mask - the other way around is most effective, study finds

Eat This, Not That!

Despite the fact that coronavirus vaccines are being administered, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said: "Now's the time to double down" on public health measures "because you don't want to let your guard down thinking that vaccines are going to come to the rescue." With cases and deaths rising nationwide, he's got a point. Read on to see how to avoid COVID at this moment—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss this urgent news: Here's How You Can Catch COVID Even If You're Vaccinated. 1 If You Don't Get Your COVID-19 Vaccine As Soon as You Can, You Could Catch COVID-19 Now every adult who is qualified to get a COVID vaccine is eligible. Once 75% or more of us have it—or so, Dr. Fauci says don't get too hung up on the number—"we'll create a veil of protection in our country that we'll be able to put an end to this outbreak," says Fauci. "So it's a very critical period." Is the vaccine safe, you may be wondering? It was developed so quickly after all. "Was that reckless speed? And is that dangerous?" said Fauci. "And the answer to that is absolutely not because the speed is merely a reflection of the extraordinary advances in the science of vaccine platform technology, which has allowed us without compromising safety and without compromising scientific integrity to do something in a matter of months that would normally have taken years." 2 If You Delay Getting Your Vaccine Because You Worry Over Lasting Side Effects, You Are At Risk Fauci reiterated that the vaccines are safe and effective, with only mild side effects, like a pain in the arm or tiredness, if any, despite the possible connection between the Johnson&Johnson vaccine and blood clots. "If you look at the history of vaccinology, there have been virtually no adverse events that are realized years after you've taken the vaccine," he said. "I mean, it's just unheard of…Before a vaccine is even allowed to be put into someone's arm," thanks to testing, "you're already beyond the point where almost all of the history of adverse events have occurred. So although it's not a hundred percent chance that you're not going to have a late effect in some people, it is extraordinarily that you're going to see that." 3 You Must Adhere to "Universal Wearing of Masks" "The idea about having everyone for at least 100 days—at least—wear a mask. Everyone uniformly, so we don't have disparities where some people are adhering to public health measures and others are not," Dr. Fauci has said of President Joe Biden's desire for everyone to wear masks. Because you may spread COVID even after vaccination, it's important to wear a mask. 4 You Must Keep "Physical Distance" "Social distancing, also called 'physical distancing,' means keeping a safe space between yourself and other people who are not from your household," said the CDC. "To practice social or physical distancing, stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms' length) from other people who are not from your household in both indoor and outdoor spaces." 5 You Must Avoid "Crowds in Congregate Settings" Fauci has wanted against crowds but also groups of people gathering indoors. New York had once capped get-togethers at 10 people. "Ten may even be a bit too much," Fauci has said. "It's not only the number, it's the people who might be coming in from out of town. You want to make sure you don't have people who just got off a plane or a train. That's even more risky than the absolute number."He says indoor dining is still risky. So is travel.RELATED: Most COVID Patients Did This Before Getting Sick 6 You Must Wash "Your Hands as Frequently as You Can" If you touch anything that might have COVID on it, wash your hands. That's more important than washing, say, a bag of groceries. "I do have a bag that I bring into my house. Instead of worrying about the bag, I'll open the bag, and then I'll just wash my hands thoroughly, which is what you should do," Fauci told Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit. "If you look at the transmissibility, the epidemiology that we have a lot of experience with now, that is very likely a very, very minor, minor aspect of transmissibility. We can't say it's zero, it certainly is real and is finite, but it's minus," Fauci said. 7 How to Stay Safe During This Pandemic "Now we're on the threshold of the vaccine coming to the rescue at the same time, we have a terrible burden of infection and disease," says Fauci. "That's the reason why the one thing we don't want people to say as well, 'vaccines are here, we can just relax public health measures.' You can't—we have to even more so double down now on things….Ultimately vaccines will come to the rescue, but it will take several months before they do." And to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.