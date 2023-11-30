All Points to build large spacecraft processing complex at NASA's Kennedy Space Center

All Points, a Merritt Island aerospace-logistics company, plans to build spacecraft processing facilities measuring more than half a million square feet across 60 acres south of NASA's Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center.

The company's Space Prep division hopes to open the complex in 2026. Plans call for a 260,000-square-foot spacecraft processing center with high bays to handle large spacecraft and nosecone fairings up to 10 meters in diameter.

Employees will share a parking lot with an adjacent 270,000-square-foot logistics center that processes small spacecraft, such as satellites.

Jim Bridenstine, who worked as NASA administrator from April 2018 to January 2021, said the Space Prep spacecraft complex will help break a "bottleneck" of ground-based processing tasks that are straining Cape Canaveral's infrastructure — as the pace of orbital launches continues breaking annual records with no end in sight.

Bridenstine serves on the All Points board of advisors. He said satellites are "extraordinarily delicate, very expensive tools" that require a host of tests before they're mounted atop a rocket — think deploying and repackaging solar arrays and antennas, checking avionics and electronics, fueling and more.

“All this stuff between the satellite, the rocket, and getting it ready for launch — that takes a lot of really hard work. You have to have very talented technicians that are well-trained," Bridenstine said.

"You have to have, in many cases, large bays because some of the satellites are really big. Those bays have to be a clean room, which is also challenging to maintain in some cases," he said.

“In my view, that is one of the biggest, most challenging bottlenecks that exists at Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station," he said.

All told, the Space Prep complex will cost hundreds of millions of dollars to build, and it will employ dozens of specialized technicians, engineers and operators, said Kevin Brown, All Points senior vice president of business development.

The Space Prep team has completed all necessary boundary and topological surveys, in conjunction with NASA, at the 60-acre parcel, All Points announced in a press release.

Next, Brown said the company hopes to secure NASA environmental approvals by the first quarter of 2024. He hopes construction begins no later than the second quarter.

For comparison's sake, NASA's VAB stands 525 feet tall and contains 130 million cubic feet of interior space, clocking in as one of the world's largest buildings. The American flag painted on its south side measures 209 feet tall and 110 feet wide.

Brown said Space Prep plans to serve NASA, Space Force and commercial customers. Once operational, the spacecraft processing complex will host "temporary workers from outside the region who will use the facilities during their launch preparations for months at a time," the press release said.

“People don't really realize how much this kind of infrastructure is creating a bottleneck and congestion at the spaceport," Brown said.

"There's lots of launchpads. There's lots of rockets. And there's lots of satellites. But the infrastructure and ground facilities that are needed to support those operations are strained. They’re very, very difficult to come by right now," he said.

"It's almost equivalent to how airports today are strained, just due to all the airline traffic," he said.

All Points Logistics LLC President and CEO Phil Monkress, left, and former NASA Administrator James Bridenstine discuss Space Prep during a December news conference at Space Florida's Space Life Sciences Lab near Kennedy Space Center.

Similarly at KSC, construction is well underway on Amazon's $120 million processing facility for its future network of Kuiper internet-beaming satellites.

That complex is located at the Launch and Landing Facility, which is managed by Space Florida, the state’s aerospace finance and development authority.

Crews in Kirkland, Washington, will build the Kuiper satellites before transport to KSC. Amazon's 100,000-square-foot processing plant will feature a 100-foot-high bay for loading satellites in the payload fairings of United Launch Alliance and Blue Origin rockets before liftoff from pads at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Meanwhile, rocket activity continues at a record-breaking pace. In early November, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez publicly predicted the Space Coast will rack up more than 100 launches in 2024.

National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and Federal Aviation Administration navigational warnings show a SpaceX Starlink rocket launch window extends from 11 p.m. EST Friday beyond midnight to 3:31 a.m. Saturday. This mission will mark the Cape's 67th orbital launch this year, shattering the former annual record of 57 set in 2022.

“We think that every year for the foreseeable future is going to set a new record for number of launches. Up until the spaceport reaches its full capacity, just based on geography. So we think that the demand for these services is only going to grow significantly here," Brown said.

All Points is developing a third facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in conjunction with Space Launch Delta 45, Brown said, with potential plans for a future facility at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

