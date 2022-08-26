The Points Guy’s Nick Ewen on the Best and Worst Purchases He’s Made

Nick Ewen / Nick Ewen

Everyone gets buyer’s remorse, even financial pros and celebrities. GOBankingRates’ new series explores the purchases these notable figures regret — and the best money they’ve ever spent. Today we’re featuring Nick Ewen, director of content at the popular travel site The Points Guy.

My Best Purchase

$1,949.94 for a six-night trip to Ireland for me and my wife. We saw a special on TravelZoo several years ago, and for less than $1,000 per person we got six nights in hotels — two each in Limerick, Castlebar and Dublin, daily breakfast, an automatic car rental with unlimited mileage and GPS, and round-trip flights from New York-JFK to Dublin. Even better? Both flights were oversold in economy, so we were bumped to business class (for free) thanks to my Delta elite status.

My Worst Purchase

I once redeemed 47,500 Delta miles to fly from Florida to New York round-trip, with one of the legs in domestic first class. For such a short flight, it was really silly to reserve a seat up front, as I could’ve saved a bunch of miles by flying economy.

