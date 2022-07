Associated Press

Nate Looney is a Black man who grew up in Los Angeles, a descendant of enslaved people from generations ago. Once, he walked into a synagogue dressed for Shabbat services in slacks and a buttoned-down shirt and was told to go to the kitchen. “The last thing you want to happen when you go to a synagogue to attend a service,” Looney said, “is to be treated like you don't belong.”