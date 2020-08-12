    Advertisement

    Points International: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    TORONTO (AP) _ Points International Ltd. (PCOM) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $3.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 11 cents per share.

    The provider of technology for loyalty programs posted revenue of $40.9 million in the period.

    Points International shares have declined 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.78, a decrease of 15% in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCOM

