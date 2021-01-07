Points of Progress: Bolivia recognizes same-sex civil union, and more

Lindsey McGinnis

1. Canada

A massive solar farm is bringing renewable energy to Indigenous communities living in a remote northern Alberta hamlet that has long relied on diesel fuel. The 5,760-panel project is owned by the Mikisew Cree First Nation, Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, and the Fort Chipewyan Métis Association under their joint company, Three Nations Energy, and is expected to meet 25% of the energy needs for Fort Chipewyan’s 1,000 residents. The Canadian federal government says it is the nation’s largest remote, off-grid solar farm. “We worked together and we made it happen,” Chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation said at the farm’s inaugural celebration event. “We work with the sun. We work with the wind. We work with mother nature and we work with the water for the children of the future – to give them a better life, a cleaner life.” Three Nations Energy plans to reinvest any profits into other renewable energy initiatives, including wood fuel heating and sustainable hydroponics food production. (CBC)

2. Bolivia

After a two-year legal battle, Bolivia has recognized its first same-sex civil union. David Aruquipa and Guido Montaño, together for more than a decade before attempting to register their union in 2018, successfully argued that denying them this legal status violated international human rights standards. In a historic decision, the constitutional court agreed that by refusing to recognize the relationship, Bolivia’s civil registry was practicing discrimination.

Gay marriage has become increasingly accepted in Latin American countries, and activists hope this ruling will pave the way for full legalization in Bolivia. “Gay and lesbian couples are an integral part of Bolivia’s social fabric and deserve to be recognized by the state,” said José Miguel Vivanco, Americas director at Human Rights Watch. (Reuters, Human Rights Watch)

3. United Kingdom

Britain’s first all-electric car filling station recently opened in England’s Essex county with space for 36 vehicles to recharge at any given time. Clean energy firm Gridserve aims to roll out more than 100 “electric forecourts” across the nation by 2025. A combination of overhead solar panels, a Bedfordshire solar farm, and a battery that can store 24,000 miles’ worth of electricity allows patrons to recharge for $0.32 per kilowatt-hour, or less than $15 for an average vehicle. Charging takes about a minute per 10 miles, but drivers at Gridserve’s stations will also have access to Wi-Fi, rentable office space, exercise bikes, and a children’s play area. “What electric forecourts are designed to do is to enable communities across the country to have the confidence to make the transition to electric vehicles,” says CEO Toddington Harper. (The Guardian, Greentech Media)

4. Togo

The government of Togo and a U.S.-based charity have used satellite data and machine learning to send aid to 30,000 people living in extreme poverty. Founded by University of California, Berkeley economists, GiveDirectly operates in several African countries, using mobile technology to identify and support the poorest communities. Everything from the aid application to the cash transfer is done via cellphone. This was an appealing option in Togo, where around 90% of the population owns a mobile phone despite high poverty rates. The program launched in November, aiming to deliver monthly stipends of $13 to $15 to 60,000 beneficiaries by mid-2021 and test the new method of efficiently distributing aid. “Being able to enroll many of the world’s poorest really, really rapidly – that is in many senses the holy grail of a lot of international development and humanitarian work,” said Han Sheng Chia, special projects director at GiveDirectly. “We need to innovate. And we think this could be one of the new models.” (Thomson Reuters Foundation, Vox)

5. China

Public support for wildlife protection is growing in China. A survey conducted via social media in February found more than 90% of respondents supported strict bans on wildlife trading, consumption, and exhibition outside of zoos. Major awareness campaigns, improved wildlife education, and the pandemic, which has been tied to the sale of wild bats in Wuhan meat markets, have all contributed to a dramatic shift in attitude, say researchers.

Nongovernmental organizations have also observed increased interest in conservation work from the public and government, with officials more open to discussing new regulations and enforcement strategies. China prosecuted more than 15,000 people for wildlife-related crimes in 2020, a 66% increase from 2019. (Mongabay)

World

Fourteen countries have pledged to restore fish populations and slash plastic pollution over the next decade in what organizers are calling the world’s biggest ocean sustainability initiative to date. Signees include Japan, Canada, and Australia, and altogether the participating countries control 40% of global coastlines. They agreed to a series of policy changes, such as ending subsidies that contribute to overfishing and crafting a national fishery plan backed by scientists. More than 3 billion people rely on food from oceans every day, and researchers say that sustainably managed oceans could produce six times more food and about 12 million new jobs.

“Humanity’s well-being is deeply intertwined with the health of the ocean,” said Erna Solberg, the prime minister of Norway. “For too long, we have perceived a false choice between ocean protection and production. No longer. ... Building a sustainable ocean economy is one of the greatest opportunities of our time.” (The Guardian)

Related stories

Read this story at csmonitor.com

Become a part of the Monitor community

Latest Stories

  • When will Warnock and Ossoff be seated in the Senate — and when will Democrats take control?

    With their upset victories in this week’s Georgia runoffs, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will give Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate for the first time since 2015.

  • Biden says pro-Trump mob 'treated very, very differently' than Black Lives Matter demonstrators

    President-elect Joe Biden lit into President Trump on Thursday, accusing him of inciting the violent mob who stormed the U.S. Capitol the day before and comparing the treatment of the president’s lawless supporters with that of Black Lives Matter protesters.

  • After majority of Capitol mob walks free, feds struggle to identify suspects dispersed across the country

    “The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker, I consider that a win,” Jake Angeli said.

  • Loeffler concedes to Warnock in Georgia Senate race: 'We came up slightly short'

    On Thursday, Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler conceded to the Rev. Raphael Warnock in a video statement posted to Twitter.

  • Error puts millions of U.S. stimulus payments in wrong accounts -TurboTax

    Millions of pandemic stimulus payments have been deposited in incorrect customer accounts due to an Internal Revenue Service error, according to Intuit TurboTax, which is helping to distribute the payments. Two banking industry sources confirmed the error, which will delay distribution of the badly needed aid. "For those who don't receive a direct deposit, they should watch their mail for either a paper check or a prepaid debit card," the IRS said in a notice on Thursday.

  • Trump's tweets in praise of Capitol rioters blocked by Facebook and Twitter

    The president's Twitter account was suspended for 12 hours after he told supporters who stormed the Capitol "We love you. You're very special" while spreading election misinformation.

  • Inside Fashion Designer Brian Atwood’s Vibrant Apartment 64 Floors Above Manhattan

    The Hudson Yards aerie, which Atwood shares with his physician husband Jake Deutsch, is literally “a glass box in the sky.”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Biden DOJ Attorney General pick Merrick Garland accepts nomination and speaks on DC Mob

    President-elect Joe Biden's pick to lead the Department of Justice, Merrick Garland, accepts nomination and says Wednesday's D.C. Capitol event is an example that the rule of law is the very foundation of our democracy and that like cases are treated alike.

  • Democrats hit out at 'Sedition Caucus' of Republican senators who voted to throw out election results

    A group of Republican senators who objected to the election results have been called the "Sedition Caucus" and accused by Democrats of "standing with the mob". Eight Republican senators and over 130 of the party's members of Congress voted against certifying election results even after the debate was shut down by rioters. The Senate contingent led by Texas senator Ted Cruz, and Missouri senator Josh Hawley, faced demands from Democrats to resign or be expelled from the Senate. Mr Cruz and the others condemned the violence but still objected to the certification of the results. They argued that large numbers of voters, including many Democrats, did not have faith in the results, and therefore a commission should be established to audit them. Initially, more than a dozen Republican senators had objected, but some withdrew their protest after the siege of the Capitol. Those included Oklahoma senator James Lankford, who was speaking on the Senate floor when it was shut down. On his return hours later a stunned-looking Mr Lankford said: "I was literally interrupted mid-sentence speaking here...peaceful people in my state want their questions [about the election result] answered, but they don't want this, what happened today. We must set a peaceful example." An editorial by the Kansa City Star newspaper in Missouri said Mr Hawley had "blood on his hands".

  • Here are all the Trump officials who have resigned since the Capitol riot

    Several members of the Trump administration have resigned in apparent protest following the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, and the White House is reportedly bracing for more departures.

  • Capitol Hill rioters showed little concern about being identified

    Many of the Trump supporters in Wednesday's Capitol mob were not wearing masks — a sign not just of their cavalier attitude concerning the raging pandemic, but also, perhaps, their lack of concern about being potentially identified as insurrectionists.One notable example, cited by Facebook's Tom Gara, is Richard "Bigo" Barnett, who apparently posed in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office with his feet up on her desk and admitted to the press that he took one of her envelopes as a sort of souvenir. "It's all so surreal," Gara explained. "This guy didn't just loot Pelosi's office, he spoke on record to [The New York Times] about it and gave them his full name and age." The Washington Post's Jon Swaine added that Barnett had also reportedly "prepared for a violent death," having written on Facebook that "I came into this world kicking and screaming, covered in someone else's blood. I'm not afraid to go out the same way."Slate's Sam Adams echoed Gara's unease about the lack of concern by the mob in protecting their identities. "These people believe they will face no consequences, and thus far they are sickeningly correct," he tweeted in apparent reference to the numerous easily-identifiable right-wing personalities in attendance, and the shockingly low number of arrests made on Wednesday.The investigative journalism website Bellingcat has launched an effort to compile photographs and videos from the Capitol storming, not to identify people who were there but to "enable future research" as websites and owners begin to delete the images. The FBI, meanwhile, tweeted Thursday that it is "seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C.," and that it's "now accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6."More stories from theweek.com Maryland governor said he was repeatedly denied authorization to send National Guard to D.C. The decline and fall of Donald Trump GOP Sen. Josh Hawley loses book deal, mentor, major donor after Capitol assault, gains 2 scathing editorials

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • Boston Marathon bomber sues over ballcap, showers in prison

    Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has sued the federal government for $250,000 over his treatment at the Colorado prison where he is serving a life sentence. Tsarnaev, 26, calls his treatment in the handwritten suit filed Monday “unlawful, unreasonable and discriminatory.”

  • Giuliani asked senator to block vote count in newly released phone recording

    Giuliani, recorded asking Tommy Tuberville to commit election fraud, left his message on the wrong senator’s phone. In two days of stunning developments, another shocking story is emerging from the administration of President Donald Trump. Rudy Giuliani, the former-hero ex-mayor of New York City who has turned into a top adviser and attorney for Trump, has been recorded calling on a sitting U.S. senator to commit election fraud.

  • Protester with feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk is a Trump supporter from Arkansas

    A Capitol protester pictured with his feet up in the offices of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been identified as Richard Barnett, a self-described 'white nationalist' Trump supporter from Arkansas. Mr Barnett, 60, who was one of several protesters who stormed into Ms Pelosi's office, wrote her a "nasty note" and took a letter from her office addressed to a Republican Congressman. After then fleeing outside, he waved the letter around and gave a foul-mouthed interview to a waiting reporters, where he complained of having been squirted with mace spray by police trying to protect the building. He mockingly denied stealing the envelope, saying he had left some loose change on Ms Pelosi's desk by way of payment. “I didn’t steal it. I bled on it because they were macing me and I couldn’t f—ing see,” Mr Barnett said, according to video posted on Twitter by a New York Times reporter. “So I figure ‘well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f—ing worth it." He added: "When the police came in with pepper spray, “I said, ‘I paid for this, it’s mine,’ and I left."

  • Woman who falsely accused Black teen of theft is arrested

    A woman who falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and then tackled him at a New York City hotel was arrested Thursday in her home state of California. Miya Ponsetto, 22, was jailed in Ventura County, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office there said. The New York Police Department flew detectives out to California earlier Thursday with a warrant for Ponsetto's arrest.

  • Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) put the blame for the chaos unfolding in the Capitol on Wednesday firmly on the shoulders of his Republican colleagues: "This is what you've gotten, guys," Romney was heard yelling as "mayhem unfolded in the Senate chamber, apparently addressing his colleagues who were leading the charge to press Mr. Trump's false claims of a stolen election," The New York Times reports.Protesters breached the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, flooding the building and breaking into both chambers of Congress, sending lawmakers into terrified lockdowns. Sheltering with some members of the press, Romney reportedly called over Jonathan Martin of the Times to make it known, "This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection."More stories from theweek.com Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' MSNBC's Joe Scarborough calls for Trump's arrest over Capitol riots: 'He should be sent to jail today' Fox and Friends' Ainsley Earhardt hopes Trump can 'forgive' Pence for not overturning election

  • Some U.S. Capitol rioters fired after internet detectives identify them

    Some of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol were fired from their jobs on Thursday after internet sleuths publicized their identities. The District of Columbia police department released https://mpdc.dc.gov/sites/default/files/dc/sites/mpdc/publication/attachments/POIs%20of%20Interest_1.7.21.pdf photos of people in Wednesday's melee and potential charges against them. The FBI also asked the public to help it identify rioters, a call that drew ribbing on social media in light of the prolific coverage of the event.

  • Republican representative tests Covid-positive after spending day in Congress trying to block Biden’s election victory

    Jake LaTurner was in joint session on Wednesday