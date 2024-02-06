What is poison ivy? University of Florida scientists working on AI-powered app to help identify it

Florida is filled with diverse ecosystems, from the dense forests found in the Panhandle to the wetlands spread out throughout the Everglades. It's perfect for those who enjoy outdoor activities.

However, one native plant can easily turn a relaxing nature walk into a miserable experience.

Poison ivy ranks among the most medically problematic plants, with up to 50 million people worldwide suffering annually from rashes caused by contact with the plant. But a solution for identifying the pesky plant in real time might be coming in the near future.

University of Florida scientists at the Gulf Coast Research and Education Center recently published a new study showing how they used artificial intelligence to build an app that can identify poison ivy.

Nathan Boyd, a professor of horticultural sciences at the UF/IFAS Gulf Coast Research and Education Center near Tampa, led the research, while Renato Herrig, a post-doctoral researcher in Boyd’s lab, designed the app.

"The reason this is so important is because poison ivy is very widespread," Boyd said. "If we just think of Florida, it's a very widespread state, it occurs on trails and campgrounds, access to beaches, and even in very urban areas … although a lot of people that I talk to are aware of it, they don't know how to identify it."

What exactly is poison ivy?

Poison ivy leaves are compound with three leaflets that occur alternately along the stem. Leaflets may have smooth, scalloped or irregularly toothed margins. The leaf surface may or may not have a shiny appearance.

Poison ivy is a common plant that secretes an irritant oil from its leaves called urushiol. This oil is in the leaves, stems and roots of poison ivy.

According to University of Florida's Environmental Horticulture department, the plant can grow in either sunny or shady environments, allowing it to thrive in the Sunshine State.

Their guide also points out its leaves always consist of three leaflets, which can be 2 to 6 inches long and may be toothed or have smooth edges. Leaves emerge with a shiny reddish tinge in the spring and turn a dull green as they age, eventually turning shades of red or purple in the fall before dropping.

Boyd told the News-Press that poison ivy typically grows in disturbed areas, which can be along the edges of trails, ditches, or along waterways.

What are the symptoms of poison ivy? What to do if you have a poison ivy rash?

Boyd said what makes poison ivy a major plant of interest is that it causes a rash on the skin of many individuals. Per the Mayo Clinic, the symptoms of a poison ivy rash are:

Redness

Itching

Swelling

Blisters

Difficulty breathing, if you've inhaled the smoke from burning poison ivy

To treat a mild rash and help stop the itch, dermatologists recommend rinsing your skin with lukewarm, soapy water. You should also wash anything that came into contact with poison ivy, such as clothing or gear.

To help relieve any discomfort or itching, you can apply a calamine lotion or hydrocortisone cream. Also consider taking antihistamine pills to reduce discomfort.

How did University of Florida scientists get the idea to create an app for detecting poison ivy?

Nathan Boyd

Its common knowledge poison ivy is harmful, it's in the name. However, Boyd said where the problem mostly arises is many don't know what it actually looks like. He recalled a time when he saw a couple having a picnic over the poisonous plant.

"For most people, there's nothing astounding about it that would jump out at you, so a lot of people don't recognize it," Boyd said. "That's why it causes rashes for people that are hiking or camping and things like that because people just don't recognize what it is."

Boyd said his research team at the University of Florida is using artificial intelligence to detect and identify weeds within agricultural fields, building equipment that then applies herbicide on the targeted weeds.

This is what spurred the idea of the app, he said. He wondered if something could be made for somebody who wasn't they were looking at poison ivy. Then they could open their phone, hold it over the plant and they'd know for sure.

How did UF scientists train AI to identify poison ivy?

Boyd and Herrig shared how the idea started to become a reality, starting with researchers collecting thousands of images of plants and training the AI to know which is poison ivy.

Researchers collected thousands of images of poison ivy from five locations:

In each image, Boyd said their team put boxes around the leaves and stems of the plant to identify it. The boxed images were critical because poison ivy has a unique leaf arrangement and shape.

They then ran the images through AI programs and taught a computer to recognize which plants are poison ivy. They also included images of plants that are not poison ivy or plants that look like poison ivy to be certain the computer learns to distinguish them.

"Poison ivy leaves occur in groups of three, while (fellow Florida native) Virginia Creeper grows in a similar habitat and the leaves occur in groups of five. We would take pictures of that leaf and other ones and we would label them as well … we would feed everything into our AI program," Boyd said.

Once users open the app, what features will they see?

Poison ivy app screenshot, courtesy Nathan Boyd, UF/IFAS.

Herrig discussed his time building the app, sharing the different features it will include once users download it. In the main menu, he said users will find the "ivy detector."

He describes it as the most important part, where you can open your camera and hover it over the plant to identify it. Not only will it say whether it's actually poisonous but you can also save GPS coordinates to remember where you spotted it on a previous hike.

"(Users) can take a picture or perform the detection in real time, similar to when you have a webcam. It can track the poison ivy in different locations. I can change the camera orientation, I can take a picture, pause or restart (the detection) again," Herrig said.

Another feature he discussed was the app's ability to give critical information on poison ivy to users right in that moment.

"If I select information, it's going to have the full description related to the plant," Herrig said. "And that just means it's going to have the plant, it's environment, 'how can I find the plant in the environment,' … a lot of information about prevention treatments if I made contact with a poison ivy plant."

He also said it will give examples of visually similar plants so users can compare and know the differences. He added it will not require Wi-Fi, which will be a gamechanger for those who enjoy outdoor activities.

When will the app be available?

As of now, the app is not online but Boyd said the next step is to make the app commercially available. There isn't a set time for when the app will launch.

Once the app is running, they do plan on expanding the features and possibly including other poisonous plants.

In the meantime, need a helpful reminder? Say 'leaves of 3, let it be'

The saying “Leaves of three, let it be!” is a helpful reminder for identifying poison ivy and oak.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: UF scientists working on app to help identify poison ivy. Here's how