Poison kills grandmother and 4-year-old grandson in Brooklyn, months-old mystery deaths now deemed homicides

A 4-year-old Brooklyn boy and his grandmother were poisoned, police have determined months after their mysterious deaths.

The boy’s parents were in the middle of a custody battle when he became ill back on May 24, police sources said.

Cops responded to a call for help from the boy’s home on 65th St. near 25th Ave. in Bensonhurst. The child, Wilhelm Ducatl, was complaining of severe stomach pains, police said. Medics rushed him to Maimonides Hospital in critical condition.

He died two days later, with the medical examiner’s office at the time telling police Wilhelm might have been poisoned.

That sparked an investigation into the death earlier that year of the boy’s 63-year-old maternal grandmother, Tafoon Man, at Mount Sinai Hospital Brooklyn. She died on on Feb. 17, 2021. Man lived on the Lower East Side.

She, too, had been complaining of stomach pains and was staying at the boy’s home when she fell ill, police said.

On Wednesday the city medical examiner’s office ruled that the boy and his grandmother were homicide victims. There were no immediate arrests.

Both victims died of acute thallium poisoning, police sources said.