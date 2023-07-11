Poison used to kill birds in Warminster park. What you need to know

Warminster authorities are warning those who visit the township’s community park to avoid public bird feeders after numerous birds were intentionally poisoned over the weekend.

"Numerous" dead birds were found around feeding stations near the old NADC tower in the Bristol Road park on Saturday, according to Warminster police.

These bird feeders were removed from the Warminster Community Park on Saturday after numerous dead birds were found. Authorities suspect the birds were fed poison.

The animal control officer investigated and it appears someone placed poison in at least five feeding stations likely during the early Saturday morning, according to police The suspected poison is dangerous to animals and humans, according to police.

Authorities did not identify the suspected poison. This news organization was unsuccessful in immediately reaching Warminster’s Animal Control Officer on Tuesday for comment.

The feeding stations were removed, but authorities are warning the public if they encounter similar feeders or bait please do not handle them and contact police for proper removal.

Warminster authorities are working with the Pennsylvania SPCA on an investigation into the poisoning. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 215 672-1000.

