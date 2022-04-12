Poisoned oatmeal killing: Woman to testify against mother, boyfriend as part of plea deal

An Ohio woman will testify against both her mother and her boyfriend as part of a plea agreement in a case in which the trio is charged in the killing of a Carmel man. The man's oatmeal, police said, was poisoned with fentanyl before he was strangled to death with his favorite tie inside his home.

Logan Marie Runyon, 22, plans to plead guilty to a conspiracy to commit murder charge in connection to the January 2021 death of her mother's ex-boyfriend, 46-year-old Francis Kelley, at his home just north of Indianapolis, according to the agreement filed in Hamilton Superior Court last month. In exchange, prosecutors will dismiss a murder charge against Runyon.

Under the deal, Runyon would be sentenced to 26 years in prison with an additional six years suspended, according to the filing. The agreement calls for four years of probation, including the completion of a drug and alcohol treatment program and community service. Runyon also will be made to testify against her mother, Heidi Littlefield, and boyfriend, Robert Walker, who also are charged in the killing.

IndyStar's Investigation: Police were warned a Carmel man was in danger. They did nothing. Months later, he was dead.

From left: Heidi Marie Littlefield, Logan Marie Runyon and Robert James Walker.

Littlefield, 42, is facing a murder charge and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder. Walker, 29, is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

The court has not signed off on the plea agreement, but a formal sentencing hearing is set for April 21. An attorney for Runyon on Friday declined an IndyStar request for comment. Prosecutors also declined to comment, citing the ongoing cases.

'Did you do something to my oatmeal?'

Investigators say Kelley's death was the result of a murder-for-hire plot in which Littlefield enlisted Runyon and Walker to help kill the man.

Kelley and Littlefield were in the middle of a custody battle over their 2-year-old daughter, court records show. The pair had a hearing scheduled for the week after police found Kelley dead on his couch on Jan. 18, 2021 — a day after he failed to pick up his 9-year-old daughter for his own birthday.

Kelley was last heard from Jan. 15, investigators wrote in a probable cause affidavit. He exchanged text messages with Littlefield that day about the custody situation before changing the subject at 1:36 p.m.

“Did you do something to the oatmeal that was in my fridge?" he writes.

“What the actual (expletive) are you talking about????” Littlefield responds.

“You were in my fridge last night and it tasted funny after a couple bites and now I am light headed," Kelley says. Littlefield's subsequent messages went unread.

Heidi Marie Littlefield, 42, her daughter, Logan Marie Runyon, 22, and Runyon's boyfriend, Robert James Walker, 29, are charged in connection to the January killing of Francis Kelley, 46, at Kelley's home in the 14000 block of Howe Drive in Carmel, Ind.

Littlefield became a suspect in the case after the woman's relatives told Carmel police investigators she had made "past statements saying she wanted (Kelley) dead."

Walker after his arrest told detectives Littlefield "paid him $2,500 to hire someone to kill Fran," adding that he "took the money but spent it on drugs and had no intention of doing what Heidi asked." Walker's lawyer previously told IndyStar the man never intended to help kill Kelley.

Walker also said this was the "third attempt by Heidi to kill Fran." Littlefield in October 2020, he claimed, had snuck into Kelley’s house with their daughter and put fentanyl in the man’s miso soup.

Runyon stayed in the car during that attempt, Walker said, and Littlefield had later returned to the group's hotel and stated: "It's done."

When asked about Kelley's death, Walker told investigators Runyon said she and her mother snuck into Kelley's house after he had eaten the fentanyl-laced oatmeal to finish the killing.

"Walker advised Heidi tried to get Logan to 'snap his neck,' but Logan couldn’t do it, so Heidi then tied 'his favorite' tie around his neck and began smashing his head into the ground," investigators wrote in the affidavit.

Littlefield, Walker said, tried to convince her daughter "to take the blame for the whole case."

The filing of the plea agreement indicates Runyon decided against that plan.

