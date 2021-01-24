Poisoner who targeted a gifted dancer on Grindr sentenced to life for killing him with a date-rape drug called 'devil's breath'

Composite image of Adrian Murphy, 43, Joel Osei, 26 and Diana Cristea, 19. Metropolitan Police

A Grindr predator killed a talented Irish dancer with a date-rape drug scopolamine, known as 'devil's breath.'

Joel Osei, 26, of Seven Sisters, north London, poisoned Adrian Murphy, 43, to rob him.

Osei was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 32 years' imprisonment.

A Grindr predator who killed a gifted Irish dancer using a date-rape drug known as the 'devil's breath' has been sentenced to life, the Metropolitan Police confirmed in a statement.

Joel Osei, 26, of Seven Sisters, London, killed Adrian Murphy, 43, using scopolamine. While the drug has medicinal benefits, it is most commonly used in rapes and kidnappings in South America but has never been used in a British murder before.

Osei used the gay dating app, Grindr, to arrange to meet Murphy, who worked as a choreographer and dance teacher at the Royal Academy of Dance and previously appeared on TV but was on a year-long sabbatical at the time of his death, according to The Times.

When Osei entered Murphy's home on June 1, he drugged him and stole his belongings, including phones, laptops, bank cards, and a designer bag and wallet, which he then passed on to his girlfriend, Diana Cristea, 19, to sell online.

The couple also attempted to spend $80,000 at a New York diamond jeweler. The following day, photos of the stolen items were taken with Cristea's phone and posted for sale online.

Adrian Murphy was found dead by his best friend at his home in Battersea on June 4. He is thought to have died three days earlier. Toxicology reports revealed high levels of scopolamine in his body. An empty drink can in the flat also contained traces of the drug.

Osei and Criesta had also carried out a similar crime just days before on May 30 in Walthamstow, London, whereby they had arranged to meet a 40-year-old man via an unnamed social networking app.

Again, phones and laptops had been stolen as well as a wallet and cash. Phone records indicated that Osei was in contact with Cristea while he was inside the northeast London address.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was later found conscious but unresponsive by his neighbors. A sample taken from his hair revealed the presence of the 'devil's breath.'

On June 19 2019, Cristea called 999 to report that Osei killed Murphy by drugging him and then stole his possessions.

Osei was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 32 years' imprisonment on January 22 for killing Adrian Murphy and given a concurrent five-year sentence for the other poisoning.

Cristea was found guilty of murder, administering a poison or noxious substance to endanger life, two counts of theft, and eight counts of fraud.

She has pleaded guilty to two counts of handling stolen goods and one count of fraud and will be sentenced later.

