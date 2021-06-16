Poisoning victim: Cigarettes "tasted funny."

Jun. 16—SUNBURY — A victim of attempted poisoning testified on Tuesday that the hand-rolled cigarettes tasted strange when she smoked them in June 2019.

Tina Marie Young, 39, of Montandon, is accused of mixing rodent poison and tobacco into the cigarettes of Cheryl and Albert Mench, the former of which Young had been a caretaker of since October 2018. During a habeas corpus hearing in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor on Tuesday, Cheryl Mench testified that she noticed the abnormality of the cigarettes after confronting Young with allegedly forging and cashing a check in Mench's name.

"All of them tasted funny," said Cheryl Mench, who was 73 and her husband was 80 at the time of the incident.

Mench testified that Young admitted to her that she forged the check in the amount of $2,500, asked her not to press charges and promised to pay the money back. Mench said Young often rolled cigarettes for her and her husband.

When Mench checked the cigarettes later, she testified that she found "something green" mixed in with the tobacco.

"I panicked," she testified.

State Trooper Justin Rosbochil testified that he observed the "neon green substance" in the tobacco. He said Young admitted to him that she noticed the same substance, but didn't want to bring attention to it after being confronted about the check. She rolled the cigarettes anyhow, Rosbochil testified.

The trooper testified that Cheryl Mench did not have anything abnormal in her system.

Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner submitted video interviews to Saylor for consideration. Skinner said one of the interviews has Young admitting she crushed the rat poison and put it into the cigarettes.

Saylor will now consider the testimony and video interviews in making a decision on whether the charges will remain. He will issue a ruling at a later date.

Young also allegedly used the couple's bank card to pay for $1,482 in cellphone bills, car insurance, a mobile storage unit, items at Walmart and Weis and a plane ticket for her daughter to fly from Florida to Williamsport.

In total across the three cases, now consolidated, Young is facing two counts of felony attempted murder; seven felony charges of two counts of aggravated assault, forgery, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, two counts of access device fraud and identity theft; and four misdemeanor charges of two counts of reckless endangerment, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

Young is free on $100,000 unsecured bail. She is represented by defense attorney Kyle Rude, of Williamsport.