The Pokémon Company Is Acquiring Trading Card Manufacturer Millennium Print Group

The Pokémon Company International has now entered an agreement to purchase trading card manufacturer Millennium Print Group. For now, no pricing details were provided for the acquisition, which will see the two companies join forces following a business partnership that started back in 2015. The companies' announcement highlights that Millennium Print Group will continue to operate as a separate, autonomous organization but with the aid of both investment and industry expertise from The Pokémon Company International, which oversees the Pokémon brand globally outside of Asia. The latter also hopes to help Millennium grow and expand its production capabilities to serve more than just its own TCG, reaching out to the broader industry for collectible card games.

"The talented team at Millennium Print Group has been an important partner to The Pokémon Company International for many years, helping us bring the Pokémon Trading Card Game to our fans with the quality they expect," said The Pokémon Company International's president Kenji Okubo in a press release. "By joining forces in a more meaningful way, our goal is to enhance the ways our organizations work together and continue to bring the highest quality Pokémon TCG products to market. Simultaneously, we aim to develop Millennium into an even better, bigger, state-of-the-art version of their already exceptional organization, benefitting not just Pokémon, but all of their customers."

