Pokémon Scarlet and Violet epilogue confirmed for DLC

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's DLC, The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero, is getting a bonus epilogue in January.

The expansion pass has had two instalments so far, September's The Teal Mask and this month's The Indigo Disk, and is now getting an extra bit on January 11.

There's the briefest of trailers, showing that Nemona, Arven and Penny are coming back from the base game after sitting out the DLC so far. There's also a long shot focusing on a peach... and that's it.

A new adventure in the Land of Kitakami awaits. 🤩



An epilogue for #PokemonScarletViolet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero arrives on January 11, 2024! pic.twitter.com/0zynSn7Dtk — Pokémon UK (@PokemonNewsUK) December 20, 2023

Considering this wasn't announced when the DLC was first revealed, and it doesn't have a proper title like The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk, we're expecting this one to be pretty short and sweet to wrap up the story of Paldea.

Of course, we'll all be keeping our eyes peeled for any and all clues that continue to point towards Pokémon Black and White remakes.

January is also set to see Scarlet and Violet receive an update which will fix a number of bugs, something that has plagued the game since its release in 2022, alongside performance issues that have never been dealt with.

The Pokémon Company

Outside of the games, the Pokémon franchise is still going strong. The anime said goodbye to Ash Ketchum after 20+ years and started a new era with Pokémon Horizons, which has found a UK home on BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, a new stop-motion series called Pokémon Concierge has just dropped on Netflix this week, providing a very different experience to the shows and movies that have come before.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and the DLC, can be bought on Nintendo Switch now.

