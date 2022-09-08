Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Introduce Auto Battle, Which Will Cut Back The Grind

Sisi Jiang
·2 min read
A trainer sends out a Pokemon against a Lechonk.
A trainer sends out a Pokemon against a Lechonk.

Yesterday, the official Pokémon website announced that November’s Scarlet and Violet will introduce an auto-battle feature to the long-running creature-collecting series. Called “Let’s Go!”, the feature enables players to send a Pokémon out into the world to automatically collect items and battle with wild Pokémon. This could make exploring Paldea a lot more efficient than navigating the worlds of earlier Pokémon games, and cut out the frustrating grind of fighting a million starter mobs.

Not only will Pokémon be able to fend off wild creatures by themselves, but they can also accumulate experience points and items for doing so. And it’s about time. For eight generations of Pokémon, party members haven’t been able to do anything without their trainer’s precise command. It was like they’d lost all instinct for bloodlust as soon as they became domesticated. Not in Scarlet and Violet. Sprigatito may be a starter Pokémon, but it still remembers the thrill of the hunt.

Read more

I’m absolutely stoked about auto-battles. Several mobile games such as Dragalia Lost (RIP), Arknights, and Alchemy Stars have an auto-battle feature that makes the daily grind feel less frustrating. One player even points out that auto-battles, while fairly commonplace in mobile titles, rarely make their way to PC and console games. Yet auto-battling feels like a perfect fit for Pokémon since grinding is also a central aspect of its gameplay loop. Plus, I’ll never say no to any mechanic that allows me to see my Pokémon in the overworld.

However, not everyone is excited about the new feature. “I’m playing Pokémon, not a JRPG,” said one Twitter user, who clearly doesn’t know what genre Pokémon is. Another complained that the perfectly optional feature was “taking away the gameplay.” You know, the satisfying gameplay loop of one-shotting a level 3 Lechonk at the beginning of the game. Several players also expressed worry that their liberated, self-sufficient Pokémon might knock out a shiny by accident. So it’s probably best to turn off the feature when you’re shiny hunting. Or just keep a close eye on your Pokémon while they’re exploring.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Amazon is powerless against Rings of Power ‘review bombers’

    We hates it forever! Such has been the response of an embittered minority of JRR Tolkien fans to Amazon’s new $ 1 billion Lord of the Rings spin-off The Rings of Power. These all-too-real trolls are variously offended by the diverse cast, beard-free female dwarves – Tolkien preferred his lady dwarves heartily hirsute – and the re-imagining of elf queen Galadriel as orc-kicking action heroine.

  • The PS5 Is Restocked at the Most Unexpected Place & It’s on Sale—Get It Before It Sells Out

    The PlayStation 5 is out of stock everywhere—except here.

  • Sony's Jim Ryan says Microsoft's Call of Duty promise was 'inadequate on many levels'

    PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has revealed that Microsoft offered to keep Call of Duty available on PlayStation for three years beyond its current Activision deal.

  • Sony says Microsoft 'Call of Duty' offer 'inadequate'

    Sony Group Corp's gaming chief Jim Ryan has called an offer by Microsoft Corp to keep the "Call of Duty" series on PlayStation for a limited time "inadequate". Xbox maker Microsoft announced the $69 billion acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard Inc in January and has pledged to keep the hit franchise on PlayStation beyond the existing agreement with Activision. Microsoft "has only offered for 'Call of Duty' to remain on PlayStation for three years after the current agreement," Ryan said in a statement.

  • This Twitch Streamer Just Became The First Person To Beat Every N64 Game

    Samuel “Acegamersam” Girard owns a lot of video games. The 32-year-old Québécois has a vast library of classic console titles, including complete collections of North American Dreamcast and N64 games. Five years ago, with a fledgling Twitch channel, Girard began streaming the Nintendo titles to a tiny audience. That audience quickly began to grow as he set out on his goal to complete all 296 of them, a feat no one else has claimed to have done before.

  • Why ‘The Last of Us’ Is the Video Game That Changed My Life

    Sony Interactive EntertainmentThere is nothing quite like the first 15 minutes of Naughty Dog’s video game masterpiece The Last of Us. It’s a visually stunning, action-packed, and heart-breaking opening: running through the streets of Austin, Texas, as you try to escape the terrifying first night of the zombie outbreak.The first time I played the game, I was hooked by the end of that 15-minute section. And not only was I already in love with the game—but my entire relationship to gaming was fore

  • Splatoon 3 Review Round-Up: Nice New Polish, Same Old Gameplay

    Splatoon 3 reviews are popping up now that the embargo has lifted. A cursory glance at the biggest gaming publications suggests that while Nintendo’s ink-painting shooter has some of the polish the last entry needed, it still fails to innovate on a larger scale. Specifically, according to critics, Splatoon 3 is more of the same stuff as before, which is cool for some and a bummer for others.

  • It's A Bummer The West's First My Summer Vacation Game Had To Be This One

    In 2000, a game called Boku no Natsuyasumi (“My Summer Vacation”) was released on the PlayStation. As the name suggests, it was about being a kid on summer vacation, and its slow pace and cruisy setting made it something of a cult classic, though one that sadly never saw an official English-language release.

  • Ubisoft Set to Announce Several New Assassin’s Creed Games

    (Bloomberg) -- Ubisoft Entertainment SA will announce several new games in the Assassin’s Creed franchise Saturday, including one set in feudal Japan, according to media reports and people familiar with the company’s plans.Most Read from BloombergQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomMost-Accurate US Artillery Shell Is Added to Ukraine’s ArmsIndia Is Running Out