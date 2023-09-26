These Pokémon-Themed Skateboards Are Selling for $20K

We’re pretty used to eye-watering prices for Pokémon TCG cardboard products, but how about for Pokémon skateboards? A recent collab between the pocket monster company and Santa Cruz Skateboards, which sold out in literal seconds, saw thousands of people buying sealed, unknown decks, which are now changing hands for tens of thousands of dollars.



This isn’t Pokémon’s first foray into skateboards, as there’s the enormously popular Bear Walker collab that you can still buy today. However, the Santa Cruz match-up went a step further. It put sealed Pokémon boards up for sale, with customers not knowing which of 15 designs they were ordering, in a way that mimics opening up TCG packs. It also included an astonishingly tiny chance of “pulling” a gold skateboard from the packaging, with five golden designs—Eevee, Gyrados, Pikachu, Charizard and Mimikyu—thrown in the mix, limited to just 50 of each.

Take, for instance, this glorious opening by a lady with a parrot on her head.

Even the biggest Pokemon YouTubers didn’t get any advantage on this one. Both Poke Vault and PokeRev had to buy scalped ones on eBay for prices between $300 and $500.

Now, with the hype even higher than before, a sealed board will likely cost you around $1,200, over 10 times the original price.

And a gold foil Charizard deck? $20,000 please. And only because you’re tardy. Others have sold for $15,000.

This guy got one!

It really helps that the decks look awesome. Big, bold designs for the monsters, against more subtle, detailed backgrounds. But yeah, this is probably going to end up getting even sillier when it comes to prices.

Oh, and it’s important to me that you know that the optional grip tape really looks like a pair of my boy’s pajamas.

