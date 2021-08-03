Pokémon Unite Patch Stops Eldegoss The Murder Healer, Buffs Poor Charizard

Eldegoss, a support character in Pokemon Unite.

About two weeks after launch, Pokémon Unite is getting its first real patch on August 4th. Before you ask, yes, the character select menu will still have a heart attack every time you sort through your monsters. There’s nothing in the patch notes addressing that most unstable part of the game is looking through a dang menu. But otherwise, nearly every creature has some sort of tweak.

Prior to the patch Eldegoss, ostensible support character, was often decked out by players with Wise Glasses and the Shell Bell, alongside the trusty with a Muscle Band. The loadout jacked up the puffball’s special attack, which in turn pumped up its already strong healing factor. And then, to add insult to injury, the grass-type’s basic attacks now hit harder and faster with this setup. The meta developed shortly after launch turned Eldegoss into an uncharacteristically aggressive pick that could, at the same time, heal and buff everyone.

Well, every single move in the Eldegoss arsenal has been downgraded, but I’m hesitant to say it’s bee nerfed. Cotton Spore’s defensive capabilities have increased, and the Japanese patch notes also say Cotton Spore has had“the effects on ally and opposing Pokémon...strengthened.”which suggests that TiMi merely wants you to play Eldegoss as intended, more of a support healer. But seeing a baby-faced flower destroy its opponents in a 3 on 1 was amusing for two weeks that it survived.

Elsewhere, the apparently overpowered Gengar has had its oft-favored Hex move downgraded. I wish I could tell you what that actually means, but in typical Nintendo fashion, some of the patch notes are infuriatingly vague. Likely, the change is meant to address the fact Hex could be abused to torment your enemy. If your target has a status effect—which it probably does if you’re running literally any other Gengar move—the damage is increased, and the cooldown is shortened. Clips of Gengar decimating entire teams by itself were common during the initial launch window, so this change isn’t surprising in the least.

I am unusual Gengar player who did not run Hex, and fortunately for me those other moves have actually had their damage increased. Regardless of this change, though, it appears that Gengar’s speed and status as a glass cannon remains intact.

Perhaps the funniest change to me, however, is that Charizard is getting buffs across the board. Prior to the patch, Charizard was just OK. Capable, sure, but you weren’t likely to hop into a match and see a dominating Charizard. That reality was probably not ideal for the dragon-lookin’ thing that is widely regarded as the coolest Pokémon ever by the community, and treated as such in many mainline Pokémon games. But now more people actually have a reason to try Charizard!

The most baffling change: Talonflame’s unilateral power boost. Already, the fire bird was adept at being a strong attacker that could eradicate HP bars and I fear for what going to be possible soon.

And the biggest actual absence? Zeraora’s discharge is completely untouched. After some matches where Zeraora has been able to completely ignore an opposing Unite move via Discharge shields, alongside its ability to decimate multiple enemies while it’s getting ulted by strong attackers...sheesh.

