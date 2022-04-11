Pokagon Tribal Police officer charged with drunk driving after crashing into utility pole

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians' Justice Center in Dowagiac.

A Pokagon Tribal Police officer is charged with drunk driving after he hit a utility pole while driving in western St. Joseph County last month.

The officer, 49-year-old James Taylor, tested at almost .19 percent blood alcohol content, court documents say, and was seen swerving moments before the March 30 crash on US 20.

He was charged Friday with operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person — a Class A misdemeanor. Indiana law states that the legal limit is a blood alcohol content of .08 percent.

Pokagon Tribal Police Chief William Lux said Monday the department is conducting an internal investigation into the crash but did not tell reporters if Taylor was on leave as a result of the criminal charges.

"We've got an open investigation on him. I'm not at liberty to comment on that," Lux said. "We're aware of everything."

In court documents, prosecutors say St. Joseph County police officers were dispatched to a crash on US 20 just east of Rosewood Road where a car had hit a utility pole on the side of the road.

Responding officers determined Taylor was the sole occupant of the car and was emanating a "strong odor of alcohol" with slurred speech. Taylor was taken to the hospital and tested at .187 percent blood alcohol content, court documents said.

A witness who was driving behind Taylor told investigators Taylor was swerving into oncoming traffic before he went over the centerline and off the road into the pole, court documents say.

Because he was taken to the hospital after the crash, Taylor was not arrested and instead issued a court summons. Troy Warner, an attorney for the St. Joseph County Police Department said that is the standard procedure for DUI investigations where the suspect is treated at the hospital.

Lux said Taylor has been with tribal police for around eight months. Prior to that, Taylor was a detective with the South Bend Police Department for 22 years, records show. Taylor retired as a South Bend detective in July 2021, per minutes from the Board of Public Safety.

Taylor is also one of the officers involved in a lawsuit over the South Bend "police tapes" case, per Tribune archives. Though the case has been tied up in court since 2012, Taylor and two other South Bend officers joined the proceedings in 2018, claiming they had private conversations with another officer while his phone line was being recorded.

