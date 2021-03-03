‘Pokemon card theft ring’ orchestrated heist in North Carolina Walmart, cops say

Hayley Fowler
·1 min read

Pokemon trading cards have been disappearing from a Walmart in Eastern North Carolina in what local law enforcement have called a “Pokemon card theft ring.”

Now two people in their 20s have been arrested.

Stephen Anthony Rochelle Jr. and Amanda Briana Morgan, both 27, were charged in February with felony larceny and felony conspiracy, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

Rochelle and Morgan live in Jacksonville near the North Carolina coast and were issued a $5,000 secured bond after their arrest, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the statement, officials at a Walmart in Richlands reported several Pokemon trading cards had been stolen on Feb. 21.

Packs of Pokemon cards at Walmart run from $5 to $50. The retail giant also lists some for thousands of dollars, including a limited collection master battle set box for $2,500 and Pokemon Base Set Charizard for $1,200.

“During the investigation it was learned that the suspect(s) used the ‘bait and switch’ method, whereby they replaced the higher priced cards with a lower price bar code,” the sheriff’s office said.

It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday how investigators linked Rochelle and Morgan to the stolen cards.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the Pokemon card theft ring to call Detective C. Simmons at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273 and refer to case 2021002004 on the phone.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637.

Recommended Stories

  • Walmart's new delivery service helped my diabetic mom in a pinch—here's how

    Walmart+ makes it easy to get food and medical supplies delivered to your door with same- or next-day service.

  • Pokémon cards in Happy Meals spark armed confrontation at McDonald’s, Georgia cops say

    The special edition trading cards are wildly popular among kids and adults.

  • Australia's Attorney General denies historic rape allegation

    Australia’s Attorney General on Wednesday confirmed he is the cabinet minister accused of raping a teenage girl in 1988. Christian Porter, who is also Leader of the House and Minister for Workplace Relations, denied the allegations against him at a press conference in Perth, saying he would not step down from his position. Australia has been gripped by the allegations against a previously unnamed politician since letters detailing the claim were sent to prime minister Scott Morrison on Friday. “The things that are claimed that happened did not happen… Nothing in the allegations is true,” he said. “I waited for the New South Wales police to conclude their consideration of the matter. [During that time] I have been subjected to the most wild and unrestrained accusations that I can remember in Australian politics.” Mr Porter confirmed he knew the alleged victim and they had met at an international debating event in Sydney in January, 1988, when he was 17. The alleged victim killed herself last year.

  • These TikTok-Famous Jeans from The Gap Are 'Worth the Hype'—& They’re Up to 40% Off

    When TikTok says something is worth the hype, you don’t ask any questions. Remember the Lizzo-approved booty-lifting leggings? A game changer. Such is the case with a video about a pair of super affordable jeans from The Gap that look good on everyone—and better yet, they’re on sale! Let’s be real: Shopping for jeans is […]

  • Iran looms over Senate hearing for Biden nominee for senior U.S. State post

    U.S. senators peppered President Joe Biden's nominee to be the No. 2 official at the State Department with questions about Iran on Wednesday, a sign she could face difficulty winning support from Republicans even as she warned against "nostalgia" for the Iran nuclear deal she helped broker. Wendy Sherman, who helped negotiate the international accord in 2015, promised a new approach to Iran at her Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing. The 2015 deal, aimed at preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, was fiercely opposed by Republicans and some Democrats, including Senator Bob Menendez, who is now the committee's chairman.

  • James Charles denies allegations he 'groomed' a 16-year-old fan: 'What happened was not okay'

    The alleged victim, who goes by the name Redzai on TikTok, shared his story in a video. The post James Charles denies allegations he ‘groomed’ a 16-year-old fan appeared first on In The Know.

  • Golden Globes fallout: HFPA member says lack of Black members 'was not really anything we focused on'

    In a new interview on Australian TV, HFPA member Jenny Cooney said the lack of Black members was a problem the group was previously unaware of.

  • Man runs inside Walmart during police chase to change his clothes, California cops say

    “Employees watched him change clothes in the store.”

  • Ferrari 330 P2 Go-Kart Sells For Unbelievable Amount

    There are some pretty cool real cars you could buy for that much, maybe even a few of them…

  • U.S. to push for 'intense' U.N. Security Council talks on Myanmar

    U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday she hopes to use Washington's presidency of the United Nations Security Council in March to push for more "intense discussions" on Myanmar. Myanmar's elected civilian government was ousted in a military coup on Feb. 1. Myanmar's U.N. Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun appealed to the United Nations on Friday "to use any means necessary to take action against the Myanmar military" to restore democracy to the Southeast Asian country.

  • Analysis: Biden retreats from vow to make pariah of Saudis

    As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden promised to make a pariah out of Saudi Arabia over the 2018 killing of dissident Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi. The Biden administration made clear Friday it would forgo sanctions or any other major penalty against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Khashoggi killing, even after a U.S. intelligence report concluded the prince ordered it.

  • Biden calls Mexican president an ‘equal’ partner amid surge in border crossings

    President’s warm tone towards Mexico has translated to substantial policy changes

  • Covid vaccines rescued by boat after heavy rain causes flooding in Kentucky

    Governor Andy Beshear declared state of emergency amid severe rainfall

  • Merrick Garland could be confirmed as Biden’s attorney general this week

    Biden AG pick passes out of committee by bipartisan 15-7 vote

  • FBI investigating if Capitol officer Brian Sicknick was sprayed with chemical irritant

    Medical examiner is ‘awaiting toxicology results’ before releasing a report on the death

  • Schumer says Senate will take up relief bill as early as Wednesday

    The Senate majority leader said that the Senate will take up President Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill as early as Wednesday night.

  • The Trumps are trying to sell a Florida home for $49 million after buying it from the former president's sister for $18 million in 2018

    Eric Trump tweeted a listing for the home, which the family is trying to sell through a limited liability company for more than twice its 2018 value.

  • Joe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans

    During the campaign for the two Georgia Senate races, Joe Biden repeatedly promised to pass $2,000 stimulus checks if the Democrats won. After they did, the administration argued that $2,000 really meant $1,400 in addition to the $600 that had already gone out in the December rescue package. Whether that is true or not, now Biden is inarguably breaking his promise. Under pressure from moderate Senate Democrats, he has reportedly agreed to cut down the formula under which the checks will be sent out. In the previous packages, the amount started phasing out at $75,000 in income for individuals and $150,000 for joint filers, and vanished entirely at $100,000 and $200,000 respectively (as of 2019). Now the phase-out will start start in the same place but end at $80,000 for singles and $160,000 for couples. The $1,400 promise clearly implied at least that the checks would go out according to the previous formula used under Trump. But now singles making between $80,000-100,000 and couples making between $160,000-200,000 will get nothing. The Washington Post's Jeff Stein reports that roughly 17 million people who previously got checks now will not. The supposed justification here is that moderates want the aid to be more "targeted." In fact this formula is horribly inaccurate, because the income data the IRS uses is from the year before the pandemic (unless people have already filed their taxes — and by the way, if your income decreased in 2020, you should do that immediately). This formula is therefore doubly wrong — there are no doubt millions of people who have lost jobs and should qualify but won't, and a smaller number that have gotten raises and shouldn't qualify but will. And this change will only save a pitiful $12 billion. The survival checks are one of the most popular government programs in American history. Polls have them at something like 4-1 approval. "Moderation," for Senate Democrats, apparently means breaking their party's promises in the service of unpopular, pointless actions that make their president seem less generous than Donald Trump. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceMike Pence comes out of hiding to nod towards Trump's election liesCapitol Police warn militia group may be planning to breach the Capitol on Thursday

  • NFL MOCK DRAFT: What the experts are predicting for all 32 first-round picks

    Trevor Lawrence is widely expected to be selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. After that, things get interesting.

  • $1,400 checks in COVID-19 relief bill would phase out at $80,000 instead of $100,000, according to deal between Biden and Democrats

    The House's version of the bill phased coronavirus relief checks out at $100,000 of income.