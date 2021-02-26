'Pokémon Diamond' and 'Pearl' remakes are arriving on Switch later this year

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

The Pokémon Company had plenty to show off during its Pokémon Presents 25th Anniversary stream. Along with a deeper look at Pokémon Snap, the company announced remakes of the 2006 Nintendo DS games Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl.

It looks like the developers are taking full advantage of the Nintendo Switch's hardware as the visuals look much sharper this time around. These versions have a similar art style to games like Pokémon Sword and Shield.

The Pokémon Company says it has added the "easy-to-understand, player-friendly conveniences" it brought to recent games in the main series, along with close-quarters battles. You'll choose between Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup as your starter Pokémon. Each game has its own legendary Pokémon to search for, too. In Brilliant Diamond, it's Dialga and in Shining Pearl, you can look for Palkia.

You won't have to wait too long to play these "faithful" remakes, which take place in the Sinnoh region. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl will be released worldwide in late 2021.

