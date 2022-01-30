🌱 Pokemon Drone Show + Gun Rumors At Dallas Schools

Happy Monday, neighbors! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening in town today.

First, today's weather:

Mostly cloudy, showers around. High: 65 Low: 49.

🏡 Are you a local real estate agent? Let us help you generate leads, build your brand in Dallas and stand apart from the competition. Click here to learn more.

Here are the top 3 stories today in Dallas:

The Dallas Chamber Symphony showcases its strings section during upcoming Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons" performance. The show is on Feb. 8 at the Moody Performance Hall in the Dallas Arts District and will highlight the orchestra's beautiful strings. The show is promised to be unique for Vivaldi fans. (NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth) A Pokémon drone light show illuminated the Dallas skyline on Friday night. Two hundred and fifty drones presented by Sky Elements Drone Shows conducted a light show featuring Pikachu and Charizard ahead of a "90's Pop Up Shop" opening in downtown Dallas. The drone company runs drone shows throughout the area. (WFAA.com) Uplift Luna Preparatory and Forest Lane Academy of Dallas were evacuated after rumors of guns on campus. Dallas Police arrived at the schools to search for weapons and allowed students to return to their classes after none were located. A student at Royse City High School was arrested for possession of a firearm on the same day. (WFAA.com)

From our sponsor:

Today's Dallas Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

Today in Dallas:

The Market Opens At The Dallas Farmers Market (All Day)

Toddler Storytime At The Ridgewood Branch Library (10:00 AM)

Genealogy Help At The Lancaster Veterans Memorial Library (4:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Dallas Cowboys celebrates Malik Turner's birthday. (Instagram)

Dallas Mavericks welcomes back the winningest coach in Mavs history, Coach Carlisle. Welcome back! (Instagram)

Dallas Police Department shares Assistant Chief Reyes' dip during the Polar Plunge benefiting the Special Olympics Texas. (Facebook)

Story continues

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

For sale:

Warehouse Fixtures and Equipment Liquidation (Details)

Add your item

Loving the Dallas Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business featured in front of readers

Thanks for following along and staying informed! I'll be back in your inbox tomorrow morning with your next update.

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

This article originally appeared on the Dallas Patch