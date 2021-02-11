Pokémon will hold a virtual concert with Post Malone on February 27th

Post Malone, best known for contributing “Sunflower” to the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack, will help the Pokémon franchise celebrate its 25th anniversary. On February 27th, the Pokémon Company will host a virtual concert headlined by the rapper as part of its year-long P25 Music celebration, which will also see a contribution from Katy Perry.

You’ll be able to catch the entire event when it kicks off at 7PM ET through YouTube, Twitch as well as the official Pokémon website. And you’ll want to watch until the end. That’s because the Pokémon Company says it will have more P25 Music announcements then.

So far the franchise’s 25th anniversary probably hasn’t gone down in the way the Pokémon Company imagined it would. Earlier this week, its promotion with McDonalds, which saw the fast food chain package an exclusive set of Pokémon cards with Happy Meals, was sabotaged by scalpers. But with most of 2021 still ahead and Pokémon Snap on the horizon, there’s a good chance the celebration will end better than it started.

