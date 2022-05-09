Pokémon Switch games are up to half off right now

If you're a Pokémon fan and want to boost your Nintendo Switch game collection, Best Buy has just launched an interesting sale. It cut the price of recent titles including Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl, Pokémon Sword Edition and Pokémon Snap to $40, saving you $20 off the regular price. Even better, you can find the Pokemon: Let's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee titles for half off.

Buy Pokémon games at Best Buy

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond ($40) and Shining Pearl ($40) are remakes of the original 2006 DS games with much improved visuals thanks to the Switch's hardware capabilities. They launched less than a year ago, so it's rare to see them with up with a one-third off discount. Pokémon Snap ($40), meanwhile, is a sequel to the 1999 Nintendo 64 classic. It came out early last year, and again, gives you the same wildly original concept (take the best photos from a train to gain points), with much improved Switch visuals.

The other two titles with $20 discounts are Pokémon Shield Edition ($40) and Pokémon Sword ($40), released in 2019. While the games faced a backlash for not including all pre-existing Pokémon, they've gone on to sell nearly 25 million copies world-wide, becoming one of the fastest selling games on Switch. That popularity makes it hard to find them on sale, so a $20 discount is welcome news.

Finally, there's Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee! ($30) and Let's Go, Pikachu! ($30). Both those launched in 2018, ostensibly as remakes to Pokémon Yellow. At the same time, they bridge the gap between the core series and popular Pokémon Go mobile game, by turning the experience of catching Pokémon into a Go-style minigame. Half off is a very solid deal for these games, but it's not likely to last long.

