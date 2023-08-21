Pokemon GO trainers flock to NY to catch 'em all

STORY: Pokemon GO trainers flock to New York to catch 'em all together

[Dali Bains, Pokemon Go player]

"So yeah, we're just walking around within one of the habitat zones set up in the area."

"And when you're part of the event, you're also doing challenges. So currently we need to catch certain ones within this area

This couple traveled all the way from London for for New York's Pokemon GO Fest event

[Dali Bains, Pokemon Go player]

"It's a feeling of warmth and togetherness. It allows us to meet people when we're out at events, allows us to explore a location we wouldn't normally think of going to, and just generally puts smiles on our faces.

This year's event was the biggest yet in its seven-year history

Date: August 18, 2023

Organizers expected tens of thousands to attend

with many visiting from out of town

[Ryder Mcguire, Pokemon Go player]

"I'm actually really loving Pokemon GO Fest because, like, you could get a lot of Shinies, and I'm currently hunting for Shinies. The joy of finding Shiny Pokemon, like, never gets old, like, no matter how many (I find), the fun never gets old."

[Matt Cambria, Pokemon Go player]

"I think the exciting thing is that there's all kinds of rare Pokémon in the game that you can find, and so people get really excited to find the different rare ones."

"For me, I like to play Pokemon specifically because I use it as a weight loss tool," said Cambria. "So I've lost nearly 100 pounds walking and exploring, playing Pokémon GO. So it's really changed my life, and it really gets me excited to come out here."