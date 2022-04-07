'Pokemons', WhatsApp chats: Lawsuit reveals inner workings of nationwide COVID testing operation

Grace Hauck, USA TODAY
·4 min read

CHICAGO – The nationwide coronavirus testing chain under scrutiny from the FBI and several states was hit with a scathing lawsuit Thursday – one that provides new insight into alleged deceptive trade practices and garish spending by company executives.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum sued Illinois-based Center for Covid Control and its primary lab, Doctors Clinical Lab, for "deceptively marketing testing services" and violating the state's Unlawful Trade Practices Act.

The lawsuit alleges Illinois residents Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Ali Syed, the married couple who founded Center for COVID Control, "funnelled millions of dollars received from the federal government and insurance companies for testing to themselves," according to the Oregon attorney general's office.

The lab has been reimbursed more than $153 million through the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration's COVID-19 Uninsured Program, public data shows. Private health insurers also paid the lab.

According to the lawsuit, Syed brazenly posted pictures of the couple’s purchases on social media, including a $1.36 million mansion and luxury cars – including a sky blue Lamborghini, a red Lamborghini Countach, a Tesla Model Y, and a $3.7 million Ferrari Enzo, as previously reported by USA TODAY.

'COVID MONEY': How a wedding photographer and a donut shop owner got millions in a COVID testing

This site in White Oak is one of the Center for COVID Control&#39;s locations in the Cincinnati area.
This site in White Oak is one of the Center for COVID Control's locations in the Cincinnati area.

The Oregon suit alleges the chain and lab falsely told people they could provide accurate PCR results within 24-72 hours of testing when, in reality, they produced "questionable test results" and lacked proper capacity to store and process the tests.

"Oregonians made crucial decisions – about returning to work or school, travel, and visiting family and friends – in reliance on shoddy tests," Rosenblum said in a statement.

For months, the testing sites gave nearly all patients automatically both a PCR and rapid test, allowing the operation to bill for two tests instead of one, according to the suit. The chain also falsely told some patients that test results were inconclusive and instructed them to take another test, the suit said.

A Center for COVID Control spokesperson did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Siyaj, 29, and Syed, 35, formed Center for COVID Control in December 2020. The chain's first testing site was at Siyaj's former axe-throwing lounge outside Chicago. In less than a year, the operation grew to more than 300 testing sites across at least 26 states and collected more than 80,000 tests a day.

Doctors Clinical Lab was formed in 2005, but its ownership changed in mid-2021. That year, Syed and Siyaj "acquired an ownership interest" in the lab, according to the suit.

"In August 2021, Syed stated in a Tik Tok post: 'I opened up a covid testing site than [sic] bought the lab and now I have 65 sites,'" the lawsuit says.

PREYING ON VULNERABLE AMERICANS: Pop-up COVID-19 test sites and labs capitalize on lax regulations

As the operation became overwhelmed by testing demands around the holidays, at the peak of the surge of the omicron variant, Siyaj and Syed tried to reduce the number of PCR specimens the testing sites collected, according to the suit.

In a December 16, 2021, WhatsApp message to an Oregon site operator, Syed wrote the company would "fall apart" if it continued collecting PCR tests from all patients, according to the suit.

"Syed further wrote that the decision to limit PCR testing would 'turn the reviews and everything around,' explaining that 'my idea was even though i’ll make 80% less but i’l [sic] be able to grow much faster and have happy pokemons and happy customers,'" the suit alleges.

Former Center for COVID Control headquarters staff explained to USA TODAY that testing site operators were referred to as "pokemon" because the operation wanted to "catch 'em all" – or, catch all COVID-19 tests available for processing.

The Center for COVID Control set up a coronavirus testing site on Chicago&#39;s North Side.
The Center for COVID Control set up a coronavirus testing site on Chicago's North Side.

According to the suit, one testing site operator, frustrated by lab turnaround times, wrote on WhatsApp, "I don’t mind telling customers what’s right instead of giving false information."

The Oregon Department of Justice received 30 complaints about the company beginning last October, according to the attorney general's office. The office opened an investigation in January, after a USA TODAY reporter asked why an investigation had not been opened.

CENTER FOR COVID CONTROL: A timeline of the investigation

The attorneys general of Minnesota and Washington State filed similar complaints earlier this year. The Washington State suit alleged the chain and lab provided "invalid, false and delayed" test results, or no results at all, and "frequently marked patients as 'uninsured,' even if they were insured."

The Minnesota complaint alleged the company and lab "fraudulently reported negative test results to consumers that never completed COVID-19 tests."

The FBI and attorneys general in Illinois and California are also investigating the operation. In January, the FBI searched Center for COVID Control headquarters in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, just outside Chicago.

Center for COVID Control paused test collection in January, citing "increased scrutiny by the media" in an internal memo to employees. Days later, the business suspended operations "indefinitely."

Several other Chicago-area labs that conducted coronavirus testing and received tens of millions in federal reimbursements are under investigation by state and federal officials.

Contact reporter Grace Hauck on Twitter @grace_hauck or email at ghauck@usatoday.com.

The Center for COVID Control had a site in West Warwick, R.I.
The Center for COVID Control had a site in West Warwick, R.I.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID testing chain Center for COVID Control hit with Oregon lawsuit

Recommended Stories

  • Health Care — FDA advisers weigh boosters’ fate

    Dating can be tough during a pandemic, a new Pew study found, with 63 percent of people in the dating market say dating has gotten harder during COVID-19. Today, an FDA advisory panel met to discuss the future of booster shots, and there are several more high-profile COVID-19 cases in Washington. Welcome to…

  • Dr. Fauci Just Warned This Is When "We Will See a Surge"

    In light of down-trending COVID numbers, the Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) has recently relaxed some restrictions, including indoor masking—much to the relief of many Americans. Now, officials are standing by to see if this change will have an effect on infection rates, but it feels like we've been here before. There have been a number of instances when it seemed like the pandemic might finally be subsiding—only for things to take a turn for the worse. Even with vaccines, boos

  • Shanghai COVID measures target international flights - sources

    Chinese authorities are telling foreign airlines they must have more empty seats on international flights when they arrive at Shanghai's Pudong airport, sources said on Thursday, as part of measures to prevent the importation of COVID-19 cases. Shanghai, China's financial hub and its most populous urban centre, is grappling with the country's largest COVID outbreak, locking down nearly all of its 26 million residents and massively disrupting daily life and business. Two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that flights arriving into Shanghai from abroad would have to have a load factor - an airline industry measure of seat occupancy - of just 40% from next Monday till the end of the month.

  • Man accused of impersonating federal agent mentioned ties to Pakistani intelligence

    Prosecutors think suspects attempted to ‘ingratiate themselves’ and ‘integrate’ with US federal agents

  • Is Panthers owner David Tepper sending an ominous message to Charlotte?

    PFT's Mike Florio suggests David Tepper's "high-level hardball" with Rock Hill may come with the implied threat of moving the Panthers out of Carolina.

  • Teenage snorkeler swims up to and touches great white shark

    Would you ever touch a great white shark?

  • Peter Bart: Judd Apatow & Paul Feig Favor Comedy Over Cohesion In Two New Projects

    Chris Rock was supposed to deliver the big laugh, not the big slap, but to comedy practitioners the Oscars debacle seemed an appropriate metaphor for the state of their craft. “The 1960s would have been easier to survive with a laugh track,” Lenny Bruce once explained, and his sardonic observation would apply today. Two shows […]

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * England recorded its highest ever COVID-19 infection prevalence in March and cases were still increasing in the over-55s at the end of the month, an Imperial College London survey said on Wednesday, adding that Omicron subvariant BA.2 was now dominant. * U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with the head of the World Health Organization in Washington on Tuesday and the two agreed to work toward boosting global pandemic preparedness and financing, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

  • New York AG Asks Judge to Fine Trump $10K a Day

    Scott OlsonNew York’s attorney general formally asked a judge on Thursday to hold former President Donald Trump “in contempt of court” and impose a $10,000 daily fine for his refusal to turn over evidence, even after he was ordered to by a state judge.The proposed fine would continue to mount every day that Trump fails to turn over the evidence that has been demanded.Trump and his family corporate empire are under attack by Attorney General Letitia James, whose probe into the company’s alleged b

  • Too white-looking? CCU facing unique racial discrimination complaint by ex-employee

    Issues started after the former Coastal Carolina counselor complained she was paid less than a new Black coworker. She was allegedly told it was because she was “not multicultural enough.”

  • ‘Walking Dead’ Creator Robert Kirkman’s Profits Battle With AMC Gutted By Judge, Again

    (Updated with plaintiffs’ attorney statement) The Walking Dead is coming to an end this year, and so it seems is most of the long-standing legal action by Robert Kirkman and other executive producers of the zombie apocalypse series against AMC. In a final ruling Wednesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Daniel Buckley gutted most of […]

  • Federal court awards Navajo Nation $31M for federal funding cases

    The tribe claimed that the Interior Department and the BIA have inadequately funded the Navajo Nation Judicial Branch for several years.

  • Deputy made illegal arrests for months — and his department hid it, Texas lawsuit says

    At least 44 people were unlawfully arrested, detained or given citations by the unlicensed cop, the lawsuit said.

  • Brian Flores says he sent memo to Dolphins executives regarding Stephen Ross’s desire to lose games

    In his original complaint, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores alleged that he’d been offered $100,000 per loss in 2019 by owner Stephen Ross. However, the complaint contained no specific legal claim tied to that contention. The amended complaint does. Flores’s amended lawsuit, filed on Thursday, includes a claim for retaliation under the Florida Private Whistleblower [more]

  • Atlanta company returns to the courts in years-long dispute against Intel

    The most recent lawsuit filed, April 4, is the latest step in a years-long dispute between the companies that dates to February 2019.

  • N.Y. attorney general wants Trump held in contempt, fined $10,000 per day

    New York Attorney General Letitia James claims Trump has failed to comply with a court order to turn over documents,

  • Judge Rules ‘Walking Dead’ Producers Were Not Cheated Out of Show’s Profits

    A judge on Wednesday ruled that several producers of “The Walking Dead” were not cheated out of profits by AMC Networks, bringing the long-running litigation over the hit show closer to a finale. Judge Daniel J. Buckley rejected the producers’ claim that AMC Networks had reverse-engineered the definition of “profits” in their contracts in order […]

  • Justices question SC attorney general’s ‘right’ to give lawyers $75M for SRS settlement

    South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson’s award of a hefty $75 million legal fee to two Columbia law firms came under scrutiny in the S.C. Supreme Court Wednesday.

  • Spotswood settles with current, former police chiefs for $470K in harassment suit

    The settlement also called for Spotswood Police Capt. Philip Corbisiero to be promoted to chief on April 1.

  • English professor sues UF, saying it stripped him of classes after criticizing COVID policy

    A tenured University of Florida professor has sued the university’s president and three other administrators, alleging UF violated his free speech rights when it stripped him of his teaching assignments and barred him from walking onto the campus last fall after he criticized the school’s decision to conduct classes in person amid surging COVID-19 cases in Florida.