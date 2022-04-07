'Pokemons', WhatsApp chats: Lawsuit reveals inner workings of nationwide COVID testing operation

CHICAGO – The nationwide coronavirus testing chain under scrutiny from the FBI and several states was hit with a scathing lawsuit Thursday – one that provides new insight into alleged deceptive trade practices and garish spending by company executives.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum sued Illinois-based Center for Covid Control and its primary lab, Doctors Clinical Lab, for "deceptively marketing testing services" and violating the state's Unlawful Trade Practices Act.

The lawsuit alleges Illinois residents Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Ali Syed, the married couple who founded Center for COVID Control, "funnelled millions of dollars received from the federal government and insurance companies for testing to themselves," according to the Oregon attorney general's office.

The lab has been reimbursed more than $153 million through the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration's COVID-19 Uninsured Program, public data shows. Private health insurers also paid the lab.

According to the lawsuit, Syed brazenly posted pictures of the couple’s purchases on social media, including a $1.36 million mansion and luxury cars – including a sky blue Lamborghini, a red Lamborghini Countach, a Tesla Model Y, and a $3.7 million Ferrari Enzo, as previously reported by USA TODAY.

The Oregon suit alleges the chain and lab falsely told people they could provide accurate PCR results within 24-72 hours of testing when, in reality, they produced "questionable test results" and lacked proper capacity to store and process the tests.

"Oregonians made crucial decisions – about returning to work or school, travel, and visiting family and friends – in reliance on shoddy tests," Rosenblum said in a statement.

For months, the testing sites gave nearly all patients automatically both a PCR and rapid test, allowing the operation to bill for two tests instead of one, according to the suit. The chain also falsely told some patients that test results were inconclusive and instructed them to take another test, the suit said.

A Center for COVID Control spokesperson did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Siyaj, 29, and Syed, 35, formed Center for COVID Control in December 2020. The chain's first testing site was at Siyaj's former axe-throwing lounge outside Chicago. In less than a year, the operation grew to more than 300 testing sites across at least 26 states and collected more than 80,000 tests a day.

Doctors Clinical Lab was formed in 2005, but its ownership changed in mid-2021. That year, Syed and Siyaj "acquired an ownership interest" in the lab, according to the suit.

"In August 2021, Syed stated in a Tik Tok post: 'I opened up a covid testing site than [sic] bought the lab and now I have 65 sites,'" the lawsuit says.

As the operation became overwhelmed by testing demands around the holidays, at the peak of the surge of the omicron variant, Siyaj and Syed tried to reduce the number of PCR specimens the testing sites collected, according to the suit.

In a December 16, 2021, WhatsApp message to an Oregon site operator, Syed wrote the company would "fall apart" if it continued collecting PCR tests from all patients, according to the suit.

"Syed further wrote that the decision to limit PCR testing would 'turn the reviews and everything around,' explaining that 'my idea was even though i’ll make 80% less but i’l [sic] be able to grow much faster and have happy pokemons and happy customers,'" the suit alleges.

Former Center for COVID Control headquarters staff explained to USA TODAY that testing site operators were referred to as "pokemon" because the operation wanted to "catch 'em all" – or, catch all COVID-19 tests available for processing.

According to the suit, one testing site operator, frustrated by lab turnaround times, wrote on WhatsApp, "I don’t mind telling customers what’s right instead of giving false information."

The Oregon Department of Justice received 30 complaints about the company beginning last October, according to the attorney general's office. The office opened an investigation in January, after a USA TODAY reporter asked why an investigation had not been opened.

The attorneys general of Minnesota and Washington State filed similar complaints earlier this year. The Washington State suit alleged the chain and lab provided "invalid, false and delayed" test results, or no results at all, and "frequently marked patients as 'uninsured,' even if they were insured."

The Minnesota complaint alleged the company and lab "fraudulently reported negative test results to consumers that never completed COVID-19 tests."

The FBI and attorneys general in Illinois and California are also investigating the operation. In January, the FBI searched Center for COVID Control headquarters in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, just outside Chicago.

Center for COVID Control paused test collection in January, citing "increased scrutiny by the media" in an internal memo to employees. Days later, the business suspended operations "indefinitely."

Several other Chicago-area labs that conducted coronavirus testing and received tens of millions in federal reimbursements are under investigation by state and federal officials.

