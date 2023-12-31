Poker Player Arrested in Scary Las Vegas Shooting

A poker player was arrested Sunday in connection with a shooting off the strip in Las Vegas that brought SWAT teams out. Vegas cops initially put out a photo of Jon Letzkus and said they were searching for him, but soon after said he was in custody. It’s not clear if he has been charged with anything. No one was injured in the shooting near the MGM Signature, but dozens of shots were reported. Public records indicate that Letzkus is a frequent participant in poker tournaments.

Read more at The Daily Beast.