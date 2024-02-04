Poland announces increased control and inspections at Ukraine border

In Poland, they announced the strengthening of checks on the border with Ukraine

The Polish government has introduced tighter control and more intensive inspections of goods from Ukraine at the border, the Minister of Agriculture of Poland Czeslaw Siekierski announced on X (Twitter) on Feb. 4.

"Excessive imports of agricultural products from Ukraine that do not meet EU production requirements threaten the competitiveness of Polish agriculture," the Polish official said.

Six European agricultural organizations earlier called on Brussels to limit imports of Ukrainian products to the EU in order not to jeopardize their "survival." They published a joint declaration with this call.

Polish carriers began strikes on the border with Ukraine on Nov. 6, blocking three checkpoints for freight traffic: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn. On Nov. 22, the blockade of the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border was extended until Feb. 1, 2024.

Polish farmers joined the carriers blocking the Polish-Ukrainian border on Dec. 20.

The Polish government signed an agreement with the farmers to end the blockade of the border with Ukraine on Jan. 6.

Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Siekierski promised to meet all farmers' demands: a 1 million zloty ($250,035) corn subsidy, a 2.5 billion zloty ($625.1 million) increase in lending, and maintaining the agricultural tax at the 2023 level.

The Polish government agreed with carriers on Jan. 16 to end the blockade of the border with Ukraine. The blockade was suspended until March 1.



Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine