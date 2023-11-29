Poland to ask EU to cancel ‘visa-free’ cargo transport for Ukraine — PM Morawiecki

Warsaw wants to propose reinstating permits for freight shipments coming from Ukraine at the European Union level, Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki said in a statement to the Polish parliament on Nov. 29, as reported by Money.pl. Meanwhile, Polish truckers continue to blockage much of cargo traffic across the Ukrainian border.

According to Morawiecki, "the permit system worked well," and he supports its reinstatement. The PM acknowledged that he understands many of the protesters' arguments. He also mentioned that the Polish delegation in Kyiv "agreed on certain changes" that should allow the return of empty trucks across the border and ease the situation at the Ukrainian-Polish border.

"It is very important for the Minister of Infrastructure to receive clear directives during the EU Council of Ministers meeting on transport matters, to return to the previous permit system; we will propose the reinstatement of this permit system," said Morawiecki.

Polish carriers started a border strike with Ukraine on Nov. 6. They blocked three checkpoints for the passage of freight transport: Korczowa-Krakowiec, Grebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yagodyn. On Nov. 22, the blockade of the Yagodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border was extended until Feb. 1, 2024.

The protesters are demanding the return of the permit system for Ukrainian freight carriers. Amid the full-scale war, the EU suspended the permits for entry into the EU at least until June 30, 2024, to liberalize freight transport. Ukraine’s Deputy Infrastructure Minister Serhiy Derkach said that the issue of the "cargo visa-free regime" is fundamental for Ukraine.

Ukraine negotiated with Polish protesters who are blocking the movement of trucks at the border but failed to reach a consensus.

On Nov. 16, the European Commission stated that it could take punitive measures against Poland if it does not resolve the issue of blocking Ukrainian border crossings.

