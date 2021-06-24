Poland and Baltics hit out at Merkel-Macron push for talks with Putin

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Crisp
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Poland&#x002019;s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said summit talks with Russia should only be held if Moscow abandoned aggressive policies.&#xa0; - Valeria Mongelli&#xa0;/Bloomberg
Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said summit talks with Russia should only be held if Moscow abandoned aggressive policies. - Valeria Mongelli /Bloomberg

France and Germany’s call for European Union summit talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with fierce opposition from Poland and the Baltic countries.

EU leaders will discuss overhauling their foreign policy towards Moscow at a European Council meeting on Thursday, held a week after US President Joe Biden met with Mr Putin in Geneva.

Member states, especially those which border Russia, were infuriated after Paris and Berlin blindsided them with a last minute proposal on Wednesday.

Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron want to resume EU-Russia talks, which were frozen after Russia’s 2014 illegal annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

Dmytro Kuleba, foreign minister of non-EU member Ukraine, said the German-French push was a “dangerous deviation” from the EU’s sanctions policy against Moscow.

"We need a dialogue to defend our interests," Emmanuel Macron, the French president, said as he arrived in the Belgian capital.

"We as the European Union must also seek direct contact with Russia and the Russian president," Angela Merkel told the Bundestag before travelling to Brussels.

"It is not enough for the US president to talk to the Russian president. I very much welcome that, but the EU must also create forums for dialogue," she added in comments later supported by Austria’s Sebastian Kurz.

Germany has economic interests in Russia and in the joint Nord Stream II gas pipeline which is being built from Russia to Germany.

A Kremlin spokesman said Mr Putin was a “supporter” of having the first EU-Russia summit since January 2014.

But Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda told reporters in Brussels the idea was like "trying to engage the bear to keep a pot of honey safe".

"The Kremlin understands power politics, the Kremlin does not understand free concessions as a sign of strength," Latvian Prime minister Krisjanis Karins said at the summit.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused Russia of launching cyber-attacks against his country. Nato has recently warned that Russia is trying to divide Western democracies with disinformation.

“Starting any direct dialogue on the highest political level is only possible in a situation where there’s an actual de-escalation and actual withdrawal from the aggressive politics,” Mr Morawiecki said.

"What our intelligence tells us is that sanctions work and the European Union has to be more patient," said Estonia’s Kaja Kallas, who asked what had changed in Russia’s behaviour to deserve the olive branch.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he was not against the presidents of European Commission and Council meeting with Mr Putin.

He said he would not meet the Russian leader because of Moscow’s failure to cooperate on the investigation into the shooting down of Malaysian airliner MH17, which was carrying hundreds of Dutch passengers.

EU leaders are set to ask the European Commission to prepare options for economic sanctions against Russia.

The bloc already imposed sanctions against Russian energy, financial and arms sectors after the annexation of Crimea.

The EU has also hit individual Russian officials with asset freezes and travel bans over the poisoning and jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • France and Germany want EU summit with Vladimir Putin

    After Joe Biden’s meeting with the Russian president, leaders think the bloc can reset relations and help contain its eastern rival Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, left and centre, have sugggested an EU summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin. Photograph: Ludovic Marin/AP France and Germany have suggested inviting Vladimir Putin to a summit with the EU as part of a broader reset of the bloc’s relations with Russia. The proposal from Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel comes after Joe Biden’s

  • Blinken meeting European allies to brief on Putin summit, rally to counter China

    Fresh from accompanying President Joe Biden on his first overseas trip, Secretary of State Antony Blinken returns to Europe for his first visits to Germany, France, Italy and the Vatican, in what a senior U.S. diplomat called another key trip focused on "rebuilding our relationships with allies."

  • Merkel and Macron to push for EU-wide quarantine rules for British tourists at summit

    Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron will tell EU leaders to impose quarantine restrictions on British tourists to stop the spread of the delta variant of coronavirus at a summit in Brussels today. The German Chancellor said she would “talk very critically” at the European Council meeting and upbraid the leaders of tourism dependent countries for "a failure even today to adequately control arrival from non-EU states where virus variants are proliferating." Different EU countries have different rule

  • Calls for extension of eviction ban as new deadline looms

    With one week to go before the nationwide ban on evictions expires, the White House is acknowledging that the emergency pandemic protection will have to end at some point. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that the separate bans on evictions for renters and mortgage holders were “always intended to be temporary.” Psaki said the decision on the moratorium “will be made by the CDC, based on public health conditions.”

  • Pentagon chiefs insist flat defense budget is enough

    Top defense officials have completed multiple trips to Capitol Hill to defend President Joe Biden’s flat defense budget request, and now the task of tailoring that request falls to Congress.

  • Editorial: President Biden is wrong: The federal government should absolutely raise the gas tax

    The U.S. obsession with cheap gas undermines the fight against climate change.

  • New York court suspends Rudy Giuliani's law license

    An appeals court suspended Rudy Giuliani from practicing law in New York because he made false statements while trying to get courts to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in the presidential race. An attorney disciplinary committee asked the court to suspend Giuliani’s license saying he had made false statements to the courts, the public and lawmakers as he pushed theories that the election was stolen through fraud. “This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R. Biden,” the court wrote in its decision granting the request.

  • Holidays to Europe in doubt after Angela Merkel’s ‘quarantine the British’ demand

    Angela Merkel on Wednesday night threatened to scupper hopes of foreign holidays in Europe this summer by demanding that EU countries introduce mandatory quarantine for travelling Britons. The German chancellor urged countries to introduce the quarantine for vaccinated Britons just as the UK Government is finally preparing to relax its rules for returning holidaymakers. Her intervention came ahead of a key meeting on Thursday at which Boris Johnson is expected to approve plans for fully vaccinat

  • Honduras opens embassy in Jerusalem, 4th country to do so

    Honduras on Thursday opened its embassy in contested Jerusalem, becoming the fourth country to follow the U.S. move under former President Donald Trump to relocate its chief diplomatic mission in Israel from Tel Aviv. To mark the occasion, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and Israel's new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett signed several bilateral cooperation agreements in Jerusalem on Thursday. Israel views the entire city as its unified capital, while the Palestinians want east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

  • America the laggard

    We're #28! Or 10. Or 35. Driving the news: For anyone comforted by President Biden's "America is back" mantra, N.Y. Times columnist Nick Kristof stacks up a sobering array of data to warn that the U.S. is actually weak on many vital fronts.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Greeks have higher high school graduation rates," Kristoff writes (subscription). "Chileans live longer.""Fifteen-year-olds in Russia, Poland, Latvia and many other countries are bette

  • Giuliani suspended from practicing law in New York over bogus election fraud claims

    "We conclude that respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings," the state appeals court wrote.

  • SC Supreme Court upholds lawyer’s 6-month suspension after ‘offensive’ Facebook posts

    In its opinion, the SC Supreme Court said his public Facebook posts were “intended to incite and had the effect of inciting gender and race-based conflict.”

  • George Floyd statue vandalized in Brooklyn

    The George Floyd statue that was unveiled on Juneteenth at 1545 Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn was discovered vandalized this morning.

  • FCA Faces Reform Calls From Lawmakers After ‘Litany of Failures’

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s financial markets regulator is under pressure from a U.K. parliamentary committee to overhaul its operations after failing to stop a scandal that exposed consumers to hundreds of millions of pounds in losses.The Treasury Committee concluded that the Financial Conduct Authority must set key milestones to transform its culture and system of overseeing firms. Senior executives should have more accountability for their work, and the FCA shouldn’t overly rely on collective re

  • Watch Cynthia Erivo Present Steve McQueen’s Peabody Award for Amazon’s ‘Small Axe’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Amazon Prime Video’s “Small Axe” is among the final batch of this year’s Peabody Award winners, which have been announced throughout the week. Variety also has a first look at actor Cynthia Erivo presenting the honor to “Small Axe,” and filmmaker Steve McQueen’s acceptance speech; scroll down to watch. A collection of five films from […]

  • Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships

    Russia's deputy foreign minister said Thursday that “the inviolability of the Russian borders is an absolute imperative.”

  • Red states lead economic recovery, giving GOP ammo against Biden’s spending plans

    Policymakers are divided over whether conservative governors’ policies on Covid-19 restrictions are actually helping their economies or if their states’ industries simply didn’t fall as far behind during the pandemic.

  • Tamiflu-Like Drugs Face Long Odds Against Covid ‘Runaway Train’

    (Bloomberg) -- The flu fighter Tamiflu is one of the most recognizable antiviral medications in the world -- but its weaknesses suggest that devising a similarly simple treatment for Covid-19 will be challenging.After spending some $20 billion to develop vaccines at top speed, the U.S. is turning its attention to treating Covid-19 after a person is infected. Last week, health officials said the Antiviral Program for Pandemics will use $3.2 billion to target drugs for Covid and other viruses with

  • Despite outrage, new state voting laws don't spell democracy's end – but there are some threats

    Will new election laws being proposed and passed in states limit people's opportunity to vote? Sean Rayford/Getty ImagesThe sky is falling – that’s what you may believe about a rash of new election laws being introduced, largely by the GOP, in statehouses across the country. Alternatively, you may think these laws are absolutely crucial to ensure election integrity. The Conversation’s Senior Politics Editor Naomi Schalit interviewed election law scholar Derek Muller about how he sees these new l

  • Poll: Iowans disapprove of Biden's performance

    The majority of likely Iowa voters say they don't approve of President Biden's job performance over the last six months, according to the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.By the numbers: 43% of Iowans polled said they approved of his job performance, while 52% said they disapproved.The majority of Democrats said they approved of Biden's job, at 89%. Independents were at 43%, while Republicans were only at 6%.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.