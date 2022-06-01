Poland boosting its infrastructure to help Ukrainian exports

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Wednesday his country is improving its transport infrastructure to ease the export of grain and other key products from neighboring Ukraine that has been severely restricted by Russia's invasion.

Morawiecki spoke in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka, near Kyiv, that was heavily damaged by Russian shelling. He was there to inaugurate container houses, provided by Poland, for people left homeless by the fighting.

Morawiecki said Poland, a European Union member, is working on expanding its transport infrastructure and the flow capacity to facilitate the export of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products to the world. Poland is receiving EU funds for the purpose, Morawiecki said.

He said North African and Middle Eastern countries rely heavily on Ukraine grain and could face problems feeding their populations without it.

Poland is currently a key route for Ukraine exports, but border bottlenecks — among other difficulties — are restricting the flow of goods.

Poland and Ukraine are also discussing Poland’s assistance in rebuilding Ukraine after the war, as well as stronger cooperation in defense, security and infrastructure.

The prospective deals will “on one hand help Ukraine, on the other hand will give an economic impulse to Poland," Morawiecki said.

Later Wednesday Morawiecki was joined in Kyiv by Poland's most powerful politician, Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, for talks on Ukraine's recovery with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

