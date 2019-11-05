Poland broke law over judicial reforms, rules European Court of Justice

Poland broke EU law when it tried to change the retirement age of its judges, the European Court of Justice ruled yesterday in the latest twist in the ongoing battle between Warsaw and Brussels.

Polish judges had resisted the early retirement orders, accusing the government of trying to shift independent magistrates off the bench and replace them with loyalists.

The EU’s top court said that the reforms, which set lower ages for judges and different ages for male and female justices, “were contrary” to EU rules on non-discrimination between genders when it comes to equal pay and pensions.

The Luxembourg based court also said a proposed law giving the justice minister sole discretion over whether a judge’s service could be extended beyond retirement age called into question the independence of the judiciary.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) backed the European Commission, which is at loggerheads with the ruling right-wing Law and Justice party over its drift towards an autocratic rule that ditches EU standards of democracy, judicial independence and the rule of law.

Should Poland fail to align itself with the ECJ ruling, the Commission could file another request to the court to levy large, daily fines against Warsaw that can run to millions of euros.

Warsaw, which argued the reforms were a “sovereign decision” needed to tackle corruption and change a Communist-era system, said that the judgment should never have been made because the law was amended last year.

Poland’s attempted changes to the judges' retirement age introduced in July 2017 called for male judges to step down at 65 and female ones at 60. The previous retirement age was 67 for both sexes.

Under the amendments, the new compulsory retirement age for judges was made the same for men and women, slowing down the process of retiring current judges.

The commission said Poland still needed to provide “redress” for judges already forced into retirement to comply with EU law.

"The Commission should have withdrawn its complaint after the amended law came into force," the fiercely conservative government, which won re-election last month, said.

Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania are all being scrutinised to varying degrees by Brussels over rule of law concerns.

A month ago, the European Commission took Poland's government to the EU court over another judicial reform: a new disciplinary regime for judges that allegedly threatens their independence.

Last week a senior adviser to the ECJ warned in a preliminary legal opinion that Warsaw broke EU law by refusing to take in EU-mandated quotas of refugees from Italy and Greece.