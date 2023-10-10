Poland to build sea terminal for Ukrainian grain exports

Poland will construct its first grain terminal in Gdansk on the Baltic Sea coast, which will enable maritime exports of Ukrainian agricultural products, Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus announced on Oct. 10, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

According to the minister, Poland’s RSSI (Agricultural & Food Investment Company) had signed an agreement with the Port of Gdansk to build the facility.

Read also: Ukraine pauses WTO grain export lawsuits against Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia

“The state enterprise RSSI signed a contract with the Port of Gdansk on Oct. 10 to create a grain terminal; we now have a grain port,” Telus said, describing the agreement as an “exceptionally important event.”

Read also: Germany to send Ukraine air defense systems to protect grain shipments — report

The minister added that the creation of such "solidarity lanes," which allow Kyiv to export grain through the territory of neighboring countries, is vital for global food security and would undermine Moscow’s attempts to destabilize the international order.

On Oct. 3, Lithuania announced a transit corridor for Ukrainian produce to be shipped overseas from the Baltic Sea port of Klaipeda.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine