Poland Calls for Tighter Sanctions on Russia After Air Strikes

(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has called on Western allies to tighten sanctions on Russia and to supply Kyiv with long-range missiles in response to the latest series of air strikes.

At least four people were killed and another 92 wounded following an attack on Tuesday that mainly targeted the Ukraine’s two largest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv. An exchange of aerial strikes has intensified in recent days as the Kremlin’s invasion approaches its third year and the ground conflict is mired in a stalemate.

Sikorski was appointed Poland’s foreign minister last month after the pro-European Union alliance of parties led by Donald Tusk unexpectedly won Oct. 15 parliamentary election. The new prime minister has pledged to rally flagging support for Ukraine among allies.

