Poland’s Central Bank Chief Alleges German Pressure to Join Euro

Wojciech Moskwa and Maciej Martewicz
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Polish central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said Germany is pressuring his country to adopt the euro and vowed to prevent it as long as he’s in charge of monetary policy.

The governor came under fire from the main opposition party leader Donald Tusk, who last week blamed him for the highest inflation in quarter of a century and claimed he may have been illegally appointed to a new six-year term. Glapinski said on Friday that Tusk was “lying” and the attacks on him were probably motivated by people seeking to force Poland to ditch the zloty for the euro.

“All these controversies with my appointment came because the head of the central bank has such a huge role,” Glapinski said at a news conference in Warsaw. “There is huge pressure from one of our neighbors to push Poland into the euro, and for us to help build a European super-state.”

Poland’s current government has repeatedly ruled out joining the common currency for the foreseeable future. The membership in the euro area may make it “impossible” for the country to buy the latest military technology from the US, Glapinski said, without explaining why this would be a issue.

“This is about Poland maintaining its independence and sovereignty,” he said. “That’s why the fight for me to stay on during my second term is so important.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

