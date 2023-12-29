Poland says Russian missile likely entered airspace for nearly three minutes

Military officials in Poland confirmed Friday evening that a Russian cruise missile likely entered the country's airspace for nearly three minutes earlier in the day, leading it to convene a meeting of its National Security Council. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of National Defence of the Republic of Poland

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Military officials in Poland said Friday that a Russian missile likely entered the country's airspace for nearly three minutes, leading it to convene a meeting of its National Security Council.

"We would like to inform you that on Friday at At 7:12 (a.m.) local time, from the side of the border with Ukraine, there was a violation of Polish airspace by an object that left Polish territory after less than three minutes. We identify it as a Russian cruise missile," the official account for the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces wrote in a statement on X.

Earlier in the day, Polish President Andrzej Duda met with Prime Minister Donald Tusk after reports of an unidentified object entering the country's airspace. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was also briefed in meetings involving Poland's military leaders.

The news comes the same day Russia launched a major military offensive in Ukraine, including missile and drone attacks.

At least 12 people were killed and more than 70 injured in what officials called one of the biggest assaults of the year.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Friday, the country convened an emergency meeting of the country’s National Security Council after confirming an unidentified object entered its airspace. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI

"At all times, the missile's flight path was tracked by radar systems, both Polish and allied," a statement from the Polish military read.

"Poland's Air defense systems remained ready for use. In addition, F-16 aircraft patrolling the area were directed to the area where the missile crossed Polish airspace. Additionally, in order to verify data from radar systems, forces and resources from the land forces, air forces and territorial defense forces were deployed to trace the object's flight trajectory on the earth's surface."

Polish President Andrzej Duda spoke with the head of NATO Friday after an unidentified object entered Polish air space. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI

Polish authorities did not detail where the missile ultimately landed or what if any damage it may have caused.

Poland is a member of North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg said Friday morning that alliance stands in solidarity with Poland. File Photo courtesy of Ukrainian President Press Office

"NATO stands in solidarity with our valued Ally, is monitoring the situation & we will remain in contact as the facts are established. NATO remains vigilant," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a post on X earlier in the day.