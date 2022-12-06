Poland critical of Western leaders’ contacts with Putin, says Foreign Ministry

Marcin Przydacz

“We believe that the policy of isolating Russia can bring the desired goals,” he said.

“And we’re critical of all these calls, attempts at negotiations, because it only strengthens Vladimir Putin. He believes: if they call me, they weaken, so I must continue my policy.”

According to Przydacz, what the United States has been doing in recent months shows that the policy is aimed at helping and supporting Ukraine.

“But there are also voices within Western European elites that are causing concern,” the diplomat said.

Last week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke by phone with Putin. In addition, French President Emmanuel Macron declared the need to maintain contacts with Putin.

Later, commenting about the outcry over his statements about future “security guarantees” for Russia, Macron urged not to “make a mountain out of a molehill.”

