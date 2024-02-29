Poland detains Russian on charges of working with ISIS

Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) has arrested a citizen of the Russian Federation suspected of aiding Islamist terrorist organisations.

Source: European Pravda, citing RMF FM

Details: The National Prosecutor's Office has reported that the detained individual is a citizen of the Russian Federation from the Caucasus.

Investigation materials indicate that he participated in combat in Syria before coming to Poland.

The man allegedly belonged to armed terrorist groups – the prosecution specifies that he started out working with the Jabhat al-Nusra organisation, then Al-Qaeda, and finally ISIS (the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant).

The Russian citizen has already been charged with aiding international terrorist organisations, and faces up to eight years in prison.

The detainee will be held in custody for the next three months without bail, due to the severity of the pending charges and the fact that he has been deemed a flight risk.

Background:

The court of the Polish city of Lublin found 14 citizens of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine guilty of orchestrating sabotage operations on behalf of Moscow as a part of a spy network on 19 December.

Previously, 16 individuals were charged with espionage in November.

