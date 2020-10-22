Can Poland, the dirty man of Europe, end its love affair with coal?

Poland's love affair with coal is at odds with the EU's green goals - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

Cooling towers can be seen in every direction from Katowice, the regional capital of Silesia, Poland’s coal country, trailing smoke along the skyline. Miners peer down from billboards.

Coal, of which there is an abundance in Poland, is stamped on the country’s cultural identity, the legacy of an energy policy that is as much about a national sense of independence as it is about providing power.

While the rest of Europe has spent much of the last decade cutting off its coal habit, Poland has held out, still relying on coal to provide 74 per cent of the country’s electricity.

It now has the highest coal use in Europe, overtaking Germany in production for the first time this summer.

That is a problem for the European Union’s bold green plans.

Poland is the only EU country to refuse to sign up to a legally binding target to reach net zero emissions (as much carbon sucked up as emitted) by 2050, rejecting such calls as an unfair attack on its growing economic prosperity.

“As children, we are taught that coal is our treasure, our economy is paid with coal and it is the core of our independence,” says Joanna Maćkowiak Pandera, the CEO of think tank Forum Energii. “When it comes to the energy strategy, people are very emotional.”

The Wujek coal mine seen from Katowice - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

The EU has spent months attempting to encourage Poland to give up coal, dangling around €3.5bn in Just Transition Funds, intended to help countries diversify from fossil fuels.

In September, the Polish government finally made an agreement with the mining unions to phase out coal by 2049.

But critics say the date is too late for global emissions targets, and tantamount to a massive state subsidy in increasingly uncompetitive coal.

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party has other concerns.

“We have about 80,000 miners in Poland. So in some regions, it's a very significant share of the local economy,” says Adam Guibourgé-Czetwertyński, a young, bespectacled deputy minister for climate. “So I think it is reasonable to assume that it in our case it will take a slightly longer [to phase out coal].”

Story continues

Poland’s coal mining unions are spoken of with a mixture of awe and frustration. Considered the only union with real sway over the government, they are demanding every lost coal job is replaced before any mines can be closed.

In early September there were fresh strikes after the government announced new plans to reduce coal to as low as 11 per cent of the energy mix by 2040.

“We were unafraid to take to the streets under communism, we weren’t afraid of the liberals and we're not afraid now,” says Dominik Kolorz, the regional head of the Solidarity union.

A climate change sceptic, Mr Kolorz sees himself as protecting a way of life. The southwestern region of Silesia, where Poland’s coal mines are concentrated, has a distinct cultural identity with a dialect so pronounced many consider it a separate language.

Men here become coal miners because their fathers and their grandfathers did.

But coal also plays an outsized role in the national imagination. Every December 4, Poland comes together to celebrate the feast day of Saint Barbara, the patron saint of mining, with costume parades, marches and balls. Children learn about the heroism of miners in school.

Radek Wojnar at the Piast coal mine, which has estimated reserves of 150 million tonnes of coal - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

“I respect every other profession but there is something special about being a miner,” says 31-year-old Radek Wojnar, who has worked in the Piast Coal Mine in Bierun, about 15 miles south of Katowice, for 10 years. “People who work together in the mine, they become like a family.”

Five years ago when the government attempted to close six mines, the miners staged what Mr Kolorz calls the ‘fourth Silesian uprising’, a reference to three civil wars fought against German control between 1919 and 1921. “I'm sure the same would happen now,” if the government moved too fast, he says.

The unions may be fighting a losing battle. Polish coal is increasingly difficult, and therefore expensive, to extract, making the industry uncompetitive against imports from Russia and reliant on generous government subsidies. Nearly all of the annual €1.6bn a year of government support for the energy sector goes on coal.

“The situation in the coal industry in Poland is like the Titanic. Everyone knows that the ship will go down, but the captain is inviting the orchestra and playing songs like nothing's happened,” says Patryk Bialas, a city councillor and climate activist in Katowice.

Meanwhile, there is growing support for green policies within Poland; a recent poll suggested 81 per cent are in favour of renewable energy, making Poles more positive about it than Germans. Rising concern over air pollution has been accompanied by a crackdown on the widespread use of domestic coal-burning stoves.

Piotr Tokarz, the headmaster of a specialist mining school, has already begun to pivot to renewables - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

The country now has the fifth fastest-growing solar industry in Europe, and an onshore wind sector that has established itself in the face of an effective government ban in 2016. But more than 80 per cent of investments in renewable power between 2013 and 2019 came from the private sector.

“Renewable energy is improving in Poland, very fast,” says Mr Bialas. “Not because of good policy, but because of the pocket.”

Mr Bialas says that, more than subsidies, what the renewable industry wants is clarity and direction, and a secure regulatory environment.

The Polish government still has no clear path out of coal, but in early September the Climate Ministry announced a 150bn zloty (£30.5bn) plan to invest in nuclear and 130bn zloty (£26.5bn) for offshore wind. But there is still scepticism within the government, who came to power promising to protect coal and coal miners.

Some critics say the government brandishes Poland’s cultural connection to coal and its historic sense of injustice to delay action and win concessions from the EU. It recently secured an agreement to receive 50 per cent of its Just Transition Funds, without offering climate concessions in return.

In fact, the public mood may already be shifting.

Coal dominates the landscape in the Silesia region - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

Miners face growing resentment from those who feel they don’t deserve their vaunted position in Polish society. There is frustration at the amount of subsidies given to an industry that is seen as being highly paid and in which workers can retire after just 25 years, and a feeling that mining unions hold too much power.

That hasn’t been helped by the fact that many of the country’s Covid-19 outbreaks have been traced back to the mines, where the virus can spread with ease.

There are also signs that mining communities are impatient for a clear path out and pragmatic about the future.

In the city of Rybnik, some 30 miles south of Katowice, at one of the last mining schools in the country, head teacher Piotr Tokarz began introducing renewable energy classes seven years ago and ensures his students have transferable skills.

“Securing job places will be the biggest challenge, whether in Germany, in our rural region or as it was in the UK,” says Mr Tokarz.

Mr Wojnar, the young miner, says he is not too concerned about the future of the industry. He took the job for the €1,260 a month salary and plans to retire in another 10 years, long before the end of mining, and move to the Canary Islands.

“We are not religious about this, we are realistic,” says Solidarity’s Mr Kolorz. But they have set their price high.

“For a just transition we need to have not just the conditions for the phase out of the coal and energy industries, but also the transformation of the whole region. We need to replace each job with another job.

“The European Union needs to remember and understand that Poland was in a different place than the rest of Western countries about 30 years ago. We can't feel those obligations by 2050 when it comes to energy transformation without huge societal costs for people.”

Nine striking miners were massacred at the Wujek coal mine in Katowice in 1981 - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

The Government says it will do the right thing for the communities here. But there’s a lack of trust, based on bad memories of previous transitions, and historic crimes including the massacre of nine striking miners at the Wujek Coal Mine in Katowice in 1981.

“People believe us and they trust us more than they trust the government,” said Mr Kolorz.

In the village of Wola, 23 miles south of Katowice, the crime rates rocketed after the mining industry closed down in the early 2000s.

“There is a saying that if you throw a stone in Wola, you will either hit a prostitute or a thief,” says Mr Wojnar.

Mr Kolorz says Poland’s coal miners have learnt from past mistakes, including those of the UK.

“I had a chance to visit South Wales and I know that in some places if you mentioned the name of Margaret Thatcher they won't serve you beer,” he says. “We will defend the coal like we would Polish sovereignty or independence.”