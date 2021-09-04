Poland to donate 400,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Taiwan

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled 'Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine' and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration photo
·1 min read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will donate 400,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Plc COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan, the foreign ministry in Warsaw said on Saturday, to help boost vaccination rates in the country.

While a relatively small domestic coronavirus outbreak is well under control in Taiwan, only around 5% of its 23.5 million population are fully vaccinated, though the government has millions of vaccines on order.

It has already received some six million vaccine doses gifted by Japan and the United States, enabling it to speed up an inoculation programme that it said had been hampered initially by China, though Beijing denies playing any negative role.

Poland says its vaccine donation is a reciprocal move after Taiwan donated medical equipment during the first wave of the pandemic.

"Keeping in mind this important gesture, Warsaw will offer Taipie 400,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to speed up the vaccination process. Increasing the number of vaccinated people globally is in everyone's interest," the statement said.

Taiwan's foreign ministry has thanked Poland for the donation.

Slovakia, Czechia and Lithuania recently donated or said they would donate vaccines to Taiwan, which has repeatedly rejected offers of doses from China, saying it has doubts about the safety of Chinese made shots.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Mike Harrison)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EU leader 'deplores' Belarus behavior amid migrant standoff

    A top European Union official condemned Belarus and expressed support for Poland, Lithuania and Latvia on Friday as a state of emergency took effect in areas of eastern Poland following a surge in illegal migration. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, speaking at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Slovenia, said that the EU’s foreign ministers “stand in solidarity with Lithuania, Latvia and Poland and we are ready to take all measures to support them if the situation continues deteriorating.”

  • Exclusive-Tokyo ready to back Western Digital-Kioxia deal if key tech stays in Japan - sources

    Japan's trade ministry is ready to back Western Digital's bid to merge with memory chipmaker Kioxia provided control of cutting edge technology stays in Japan, two sources with knowledge of the industry regulator's internal discussions said. The tie-up could give Japan greater leverage in geopolitical rivalries increasingly dominated by technology, including over shortages of chips. It could also help Japan forge deeper semiconductor industry ties with its U.S. ally, a commitment that President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Suga made in April.

  • AstraZeneca settles vaccines dispute with EU

    AstraZeneca and the EU have patched up their differences over vaccines. The drugmaker has reached agreement with the European Commission on delivering remaining doses. It has committed to delivering 60 million shots by the end of the third quarter, and 75 million by the end of the following quarter. Now the agreement also ends pending litigation by Brussels. The European Commission launched the legal action in April. It said the firm hadn't honoured commitments on vaccine supplies, and had no reliable plan to ensure deliveries. The new agreement allows for rebates in the event of delays. And it lifts a cloud that had hung over AstraZeneca. Its cheap and easy-to-use vaccine has been dogged by problems, including the legal dispute and concerns over side-effects. Shares in the drugmaker eked out gains on Friday (September 3) morning, beating a flat start for the broader market.

  • North Atlantic right whales critically endangered by climate crisis, new study finds

    Warming sea and shifting food sources drive whales into areas where they risk ship strikes and entanglement in fishing gear A North Atlantic right whale entangled in fishing ropes in the Gulf of St Lawrence. Severely entangled whales cannot feed and often starve to death. Photograph: Nature Picture Library/Alamy Climate change-induced warming in the Gulf of Maine has resulted in the population of the North Atlantic right whale to plummet, leaving the species critically endangered and conservatio

  • Australian prime minister says he owes Boris Johnson a beer after vaccine swap deal

    The Australian prime minister has said he owes Boris Johnson a beer after signing a vaccine-swap deal that gives Australia 4m doses of the Pfizer jab amid a record surge in infections.

  • Then and now: Why deforestation is such a hot topic

    Trees are part of the solution for climate change, but are we felling more than we are planting?

  • Doctor who prescribed ivermectin helped found group promoting drug

    The group is “dedicated to developing highly effective treatment protocols to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 and to improve the outcomes for patients ill with the disease.”

  • Spacewalkers hook up Russian lab module power cables

    The spacewalk was the first of up to 11 needed to outfit the new Nauka multi-purpose laboratory module.

  • Al-Qaida, Islamic State group struggle for recruits

    In 2014, the Islamic State group could draw crowds of supporters, like these in Mosul, Iraq. But actual fighting recruits have been harder to come by. AP PhotoAl-Qaida was planning two sets of terrorist attacks on the United States in 2001. On Sept. 11, 2021, as Americans commemorate and mourn the lives lost that Tuesday morning 20 years ago, it is important to remember the second plot as well – the attacks that didn’t happen. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the organizer of the 9/11 operation, original

  • The end of the Angela Merkel era poses big questions for Europe

    Angela Merkel has been the face of European leadership, a global power broker, a force for stability and a trusted friend to multiple U.S. presidents. But she’s about to hand over the keys to Europe’s economic powerhouse and one of the world’s most respected countries.Why it matters: Both of the leading candidates to replace Merkel are positioning themselves as her political heir. But whoever wins will likely have to chart a different course than Merkel has, including navigating the thorny balan

  • Jamison Crowder tests positive for COVID-19

    The Jets could be without one of their key offensive weapons for next week’s season opener. According to NFL Media, wide receiver Jamison Crowder has tested positive for COVID-19. It’s currently unclear whether or not Crowder is fully vaccinated. If he is, he’ll need just two negative tests a day apart to return to the [more]

  • Texas Basketball: Horns among top four schools for five-star guard Cason Wallace

    Texas makes five-star guard Cason Wallace's final four schools.

  • AstraZeneca reaches settlement with EU on COVID-19 vaccine delivery

    AstraZeneca and the European Commission have reached a settlement on the delivery of 200 million pending COVID-19 vaccine doses by the drugmaker, ending a row about shortages that had weighed on the company and the region's vaccination campaign. The dispute plunged the European Union into crisis earlier this year as states, under pressure to speed up vaccinations, scrambled for shots. It also caused a public relations crisis for AstraZeneca, which is led by Frenchman Pascal Soriot.

  • Canada's 'window of opportunity' to stop COVID-19 cases reaching 15,000 daily is 'narrowing,' top doctor says

    As COVID-19 continues to spread, Canada's top doctors are stressing the "urgent need" to get more 18-39 year olds vaccinated in Canada as the fourth wave continues to "accelerate along the strong resurgence trajectory."

  • Not my pay! Some tech workers bemoan China's crackdown on compulsory overtime

    Some employees at TikTok-owner ByteDance were shocked to find their August paychecks slashed 17% after the company ended its policy of requiring its China-based staff to work a six-day week every second week. "My workload hasn't actually changed," a product manager at ByteDance told Reuters, declining to be identified given the sensitivity of the topic. It was also a guarantee of high pay as Chinese law stipulates that employees are entitled to double pay for working overtime on weekends and triple pay for public holidays.

  • Fewer than 1,400 evacuees from Afghanistan still at Qatar base, U.S. general says

    The United States has moved most of the 57,000 people it evacuated from Afghanistan to Qatar out of the Gulf state, with fewer than 1,400 still at the U.S. military base there, a U.S. general said on Saturday. The U.S. evacuated roughly 124,000 people from Kabul last month as part of a huge U.S.-led airlift of its citizens, Afghans and other nationals as the Taliban took control of the country. Brigadier General Gerald Donohue told reporters some of those who had been flown out of Qatar were now in the United States, while others were in Europe, where they are being processed.

  • Taliban’s 'Commander of the Faithful' poised for big role in Afghanistan

    A former anti-Soviet fighter, al Qaeda ally, and proud father of a suicide bomber known as the "Commander of the Faithful" is poised to take on a significant role as the Taliban form their Afghan government.

  • NATO Says Afghan Militants Could Join Migrants in U.S.

    Sep.03 -- Stefano Pontecorvo, NATO’s senior civilian representative to Afghanistan, says militants could join migrants fleeing Afghanistan and wind up in the U.S. or Europe. He spoke to Bloomberg's Chiara Albanese in Italy.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Exploded After Jobs Number

    Gold markets rallied rather significantly during the trading session after the jobs number was a complete mess in the United States.

  • Oscar De La Hoya says he was raped as a young teenager

    Oscar De La Hoya said he was raped by an older woman when he was 13 years old.