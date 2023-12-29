Poland’s Duda calls top brass to emergency session to evaluate threat after cross-border incursion

Polish President Andrzej Duda is convening an urgent meeting because of an "unknown object" that was spotted in the country's airspace during Russia’s massive missile attack on Ukraine on Dec. 29, the President’s Office press team reported.

The head of state will meet with the defense minister, chief of the general staff, and other military officers. The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. local time (2 p.m. EET).

The operational command of the Polish Armed Forces spotted an "unknown object" in the country's airspace on the morning of Dec. 29.

The object came from the direction of the border with Ukraine. From the moment it crossed the border into Poland until the signal disappeared, it was monitored by air defense radars.

The death toll in the still ongoing series of Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine is now at 26, with at least 132 others injured.

Explosions and numerous damages to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure have been reported in several major cities, including Lviv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhya Dnipro,Cherkasy, Sumy, and Kyiv.

Ukraine intercepted 114 of the 158 drones and missiles Russia launched at Ukraine overnight on Dec. 28-29 in Russia’s biggest attack on Ukraine of the war, said Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

A missile fell in the Polish village of Przewodów last November during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine. Initial reports suggested it was Russian-made, but almost a year later, Polish experts concluded the missile was part of Ukraine’s air defense.

