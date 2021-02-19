Poland entering third wave of COVID-19, health ministry says

A paramedic transports a COVID-19 patient at a hospital in Warsaw

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland is seeing the beginning of a third wave of coronavirus infections, a health ministry spokesman said on Friday, as the country posted a large week-on-week increase in daily cases.

Poland has loosened some restrictions, recently opening ski slopes as well as cinemas, hotels and theatres at up to 50% capacity, but authorities have warned that these measures may have to be rolled back depending on the pandemic situation.

"We are at the beginning of the third wave, it is not as dynamic as in Slovakia or the Czech Republic..., but unfortunately we are observing this upward trend," Wojciech Andrusiewicz told reporters. "Week-to-week we unfortunately see a 20% growth trend."

He added that around 10% of COVID-19 cases in Poland were now the British variant.

On Friday Poland reported 8,777 new cases of the coronavirus and 241 deaths.

In total, it has reported 1,623,218 cases of the coronavirus and 41,823 deaths.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Alan Charlish; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • Neil Patrick Harris Says Filming The Matrix 4 Felt ‘Very Intimate'

    Neil Patrick Harris is set to star in the fourth installment of the franchise alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss

  • Sicilian village cleans up ash, stones from Mt Etna eruption

    Residents and municipal teams worked Wednesday to clean up a Sicilian village near Mount Etna after Europe’s most active volcano spewed lava, ashes and volcanic stones. The eruption, which featured spectacular displays of gushing lava, forced the temporary closure of Sicily's Catania Airport, a frequent occurrence when Etna is in an active phase. As Tuesday's volcanic activity was largely expected, areas surrounding the crater were secured and there were no reported injuries or deaths.

  • Queen continues with official duties as Duke of Edinburgh recuperates in hospital

    The Queen ploughed on with her official duties on Thursday, while her husband the Duke of Edinburgh recuperated in hospital. Prince Philip was at King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London on Thursday, after being admitted on Tuesday evening for “observation and rest” after feeling unwell. In the meantime, it was business as usual for the 94-year-old monarch as she carried on with her duties at Windsor Castle, where she conferred a Knighthood on Vice Admiral Sir Anthony Johnstone-Burt and invested him with the Insignia of a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order. Sir Anthony, who served in the Falklands War before rising through the ranks to become Chief of Staff to NATO's Supreme Allied Command in Norfolk, Virginia, is Master of the Household, the operational head of the ‘below stairs’ elements of the Royal Households. On Wednesday, while the Duke was recuperating after his first night at the hospital, the Queen held a telephone meeting with Admiral Antony Radakin, the First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff, about the ongoing work of the Royal Navy at home and overseas. The pair discussed the wellbeing of naval personnel serving at home and overseas during the pandemic.

  • Olivia Munn Puts a Grungy Spin on Classic Athleisure in a Crop Top, Leggings & Mesh Sneakers

    The actress tapped this '90s trend that can double as a postworkout style hack.

  • Boeing Replaces Two More Directors as Part of Its Post-737 MAX Crisis Overhaul

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) said late Wednesday that two of its directors are retiring. This is the latest development in the aerospace giant's response to criticism over its handling of the 737 MAX crisis. Boeing said that Arthur Collins Jr., a board member since 2007, and Susan Schwab, a director since 2010, would not stand for reelection.

  • Sarah Ferguson Says She’s Delighted to Be a “Granny” After Princess Eugenie Gives Birth

    Sarah Ferguson shared that she's now a grandmother to Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank's first baby on her YouTube series for children. Scroll to see her cute message.

  • COVID infections falling worldwide but WHO warns against apathy

    Reported daily coronavirus infections have been falling across the world for a month and on Tuesday hit their lowest since mid-October, Reuters figures show, but health experts warned against apathy even as vaccines are being rolled out worldwide. Falls in infections and deaths coincide with lockdowns and severe curbs on gatherings and movement as governments weigh the need to stop successive waves of the pandemic with the need to get people back to work and children back to school. "Now is not the time to let your guard down," Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization's technical lead on COVID-19, told a briefing in Geneva.

  • Photos | NASA's Perseverance rover makes safe landing on Mars

    NASA's newest rover touched down safely on the surface of Mars in Jezero Crater

  • Column: Ted Cruz goes full movie villain with his craven flight to Cancun

    Fleeing to Mexico while his constituents are in crisis places Sen. Ted Cruz squarely in the ranks of cowardly big-screen bad guys.

  • Angry Texans tweet Ted Cruz pictures of their winter storm misery

    Senator arrived home and admitted the controversial trip was “obviously a mistake”

  • Legal troubles loom over Trump after presidency

    Donald Trump may have evaded an impeachment conviction for the second time, but the former president is still facing multiple lawsuits and civil and criminal investigations that call into question his conduct before and during his time in office.

  • Facebook 'unfriends' Australia: uproar as news pages go dark

    Facebook faced backlash from publishers and politicians on Thursday after blocking news feeds in Australia in a surprise escalation of a dispute with the government over a law to require it to share revenue from news. Facebook wiped out pages from Australian state governments and charities as well as from domestic and international news organisations, three days before the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme. Though the measure was limited to Australia, European publishers along with British and Canadian politicians described it as an attempt to put pressure on governments that might consider similar measures.

  • Wary Airbus braces for another volatile year

    Airbus says 2020 was the jet industry's 'most challenging crisis'. On Thursday (February 18) the world's biggest maker of airliners posted an operating loss for the year of 510 million euros, or about 614 million dollars. The global travel slump sparked a big restructuring at the firm, saddling it with hefty charges. There were costs too in shutting down its loss-making line of A380 super-jumbos. Now the firm is wary about 2021, predicting no upturn in jet deliveries. It's also scrapped its dividend for a second year, and slashed the value of planes it has on order. Though it does expect adjusted operating profits to rise. But Thursday also saw fresh signs of how just tough life is for Airbus customers. Air France-KLM says it will plunge to yet deeper losses before seeing a recovery. That as it posted an 8.5 billion dollar net loss for 2020, and put back a key profitability goal.The group last year shed about 10% of its workforce, and says another 6,000 jobs will go in the coming years. Now its future - and Airbus's too - hangs on a recovery in travel demand.

  • Germany warns against swift withdrawal from Afghanistan

    Peace talks for Afghanistan have not made sufficient progress to allow a withdrawal of foreign troops, German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Wednesday ahead of a virtual meeting with her NATO counterparts. The Afghan government and Taliban militants began peace talks in Doha last September, but negotiations have largely stalled. NATO defence ministers will discuss on Thursday whether the Taliban is making good on a separate 2020 peace deal with the United States, which called for militants to curb attacks and for foreign troops to withdraw by May 1.

  • NHL-leading Maple Leafs beat last-place Senators 2-1

    Alexander Kerfoot broke a tie with 9:14 left, Frederik Andersen made 27 saves and the NHL-leading Toronto Maple Leafs beat the last-place Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Wednesday night. Auston Matthews added his NHL-leading 14th goal for league-leading Toronto in the second game of three-game series in Toronto. Jake Muzzin had two assists.

  • Facebook blocks news content in Australia

    Facebook on Wednesday said it will block news content from being read and shared on its platform in Australia, drawing a line in the sand against a proposed Australian law that would require it and Google to pay the country’s news publishers for content. The move stands in contrast to a recent trend among other tech giants, who have begun to negotiate with news outlets after years of being blamed for decimating their businesses by luring away advertisers. The proposed law would effectively force Google and Facebook to strike deals with Australia’s media companies or have fees set for them. Facebook said the proposed legislation (quote) “fundamentally misunderstands” the relationship between itself and publishers, arguing that news outlets voluntarily post their article links on Facebook, which allows them to sell more subscriptions, grow their audiences and increase advertising revenue. Google has sided with Facebook, and threatened to shut down its search engine in Australia to avoid what it called “unworkable” content laws - even as it has secured deals with publishers in the U.K., Germany, France and other countries for its new curated Google News Showcase product.On Wednesday, Google reached a landmark global deal with Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, owner of the Wall Street Journal and two-thirds of Australia’s major city newspapers, to develop a subscription platform and share advertising revenue.Facebook, which has long been criticized for allowing misinformation to flourish on its platforms, now finds itself in a peculiar position of also blocking the news media that has provided a fact check on false content. The Australian government said it plans to vote on the legislation in the coming weeks.

  • Texas weather crisis deepens Chinese belief they're 'on right path', says foreign ministry

    China's foreign ministry said on Friday that seeing the plight of Americans suffering in a severe winter storm that hit the state of Texas this week reinforced a belief among Chinese citizens that their country is "on the right path". Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments in response to a question from a state media journalist on calls by western countries for an investigation into alleged human rights abuses in its western Xinjiang region.

  • Texas accused of moving freezing residents in order to stage cheerleading competition

    The officials said the people would be moved to superior facilities

  • Perseverance successfully lands on Mars

    Traveling through space since it launched in July of 2020, Perseverance successfully landed on Mars on Feb. 18.

  • Texas's power grid was 'seconds and minutes' away from going dark for months, per reports

    If the state's grid had gone completely offline, equipment could have caught fire and power lines could have fallen.