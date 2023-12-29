Poland expresses support for Ukraine amid large-scale Russian bombardment

Poland’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has expressed solidarity and support for those affected by Russia's large-scale missile and drone bombardment of Ukraine on the night of 28-29 December.

Source: The Polish Foreign Ministry published a statement on Twitter (X), European Pravda writes.

Quote: "The year 2023 ends with a large-scale Russian attack that cost the lives and health of dozens of people in Ukraine, in particular in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa and Zaporizhzhia. We express our solidarity and support to the victims and their families and call on the Kremlin to stop its criminal actions in Ukraine," the statement said.

On the night of 28-29 December, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine. Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia and other cities were hit. According to the latest reports, at least 22 people were killed, and 132 others were injured.

According to the Air Force, the Russian Federation used almost all types of weapons available to it.

Earlier, Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, also condemned Russia's latest missile attack on Ukraine.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukraine is a reminder that the Kremlin's goals to destroy Ukraine have not changed.

Support UP or become our patron!