Poland gives MiG fighter jets to the U.S. to give to Ukraine

Grayson Quay, Weekend editor
·1 min read
MiG-29 fighter jets
MiG-29 fighter jets Nordroden/iStock

Poland announced on Tuesday a plan to deliver its entire fleet of MiG-29 fighter jets to the United States military, which will then pass them along to Ukraine, Forbes reports.

According to a statement from Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the 27 jets will be transferred to the U.S. Air Force base in Ramstein, Germany, "immediately and free of charge." The ministry also urged all NATO member states that have their own MiG-29s to do the same.

"At the same time, Poland requests the United States to provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities. Poland is ready to immediately establish the conditions of purchase of the planes," the ministry's statement continues.

The MiG-29 entered service in the Soviet Air Forces in 1982.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that Poland has the "green light" to give its MiG-29s to Ukraine and that the U.S. would replace them.

Reuters reported last week that U.S. officials estimate Russia is using just over 75 combat aircraft in its campaign against Ukraine. Multiple military experts told Reuters that Russia had not destroyed Ukraine's air defenses and "vastly outmatched" air force as quickly as they'd expected and expressed surprise that Ukrainian airspace was still "actively contested every day."

You may also like

Former Russian foreign minister lays out 3 key false things Putin believed before invading Ukraine

How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine

Thank God Donald Trump isn't president right now

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. rejects Poland fighter jet offer for Ukraine

    STORY: The U.S. rejected a surprise offer from its NATO ally Poland on Tuesday to transfer fighter jets to an American base in Germany, in the hopes of bolstering Ukraine’s air force. Washington turned down Poland’s foreign ministry after it had announced it was ready to deploy its MiG-29 jets to Ramstein Air Base in Germany and put them at the disposal of the United States. Warsaw also urged other members of the NATO alliance to do the same. Victoria Nuland, a top U.S. diplomat, said the Polish proposal caught Washington by surprise. She told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, "To my knowledge, it wasn't pre-consulted with us that they planned to give these planes to us.” The U.S. has sought to speed weapons deliveries to Ukraine, but the Pentagon said flying NATO combat aircraft into the war zone “raises serious concerns” for the entire alliance. That’s what Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said Tuesday. He responded to Poland’s offer on Twitter saying, “It is simply not clear to us that there is a substantive rationale for it. We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one.” Russia warned this week that countries offering airfields to Ukraine may be considered a declaration of war. NATO has said it does not want direct conflict with Russia and the White House has ruled out sending troops into Ukraine to fight. However, the U.S. military announced it would reposition forces to Poland proactively to counter any threat to NATO allies.

  • 'Utterly degrading': Ukraine war coverage reveals devastating truth about which lives are globally valued, expert says

    Amid the coverage of attacks in Ukraine by Russian forces, those with ties to other countries in conflict are raising questions about inequalities in public response.

  • It Sure Looks Like an Armored Train Is Part of Putin’s War Machine

    The train was allegedly used to evacuate civilians from occupied Ukraine, but its real purpose could be much more sinister.

  • Wisconsin lawsuit accuses 3 GOP congressmen of insurrection

    Wisconsin liberals on Thursday filed a federal lawsuit alleging that Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and two other GOP congressmen are insurrectionists in violation of the U.S. Constitution for their words and actions in support of Donald Trump leading up to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The lawsuit, alleging a violation of the “Disqualification Clause” of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, says Johnson and U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald conspired to undermine President Joe Biden's victory and sow public distrust of the outcome. It prohibits anyone from holding federal office who has taken an oath to protect the Constitution but has also “engaged in insurrection” against the United States or “given aid or comfort” to its enemies.

  • What the hell is this Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 mule?

    This mystery Shelby GT350 mule appears to be testing something underhood for the next generation of Ford Mustangs.

  • Zelensky says he thinks Putin will soon negotiate end to war

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a new interview that he believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon negotiate to end the war following strong resistance from Ukrainians."I think he will. I think he sees that we are strong," Zelensky told Vice News. "He will. We need some time." Zelensky also said from his stronghold in Kyiv that he does not trust Putin."Oh, no. I trust only my family," Zelensky said. "How to stop...

  • This Is How the Feds Say a Poker Pro Hid the Dirty Money From His Illegal Slot Machine Casino

    Live at the Bike! Poker StreamA professional card player who has won more than $1.5 million at World Series of Poker events alone has been charged with running an illegal gambling business in his home state of California “involving supplying, operating, and maintaining video slot machines and devices” and laundering the proceeds using chips from a legit casino near his home, according to a newly unsealed federal indictment first obtained by The Daily Beast.In addition to the gambling charge, Gal

  • Vice President Harris says Patriot anti-missile systems shifted from Germany are now on the ground in Poland

    Decision said to have been made by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in consultation with the Polish government, which had asked for Patriots.

  • Selling Sunset ’s Chrishell Stause Takes Sweet Revenge on a Man for Sending “Unsolicited” Dick Pics

    No, thank you! Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause said that people who send her unwanted nudes should be ready for very awkward consequences.

  • Report: Ben Simmons expected to file grievance against 76ers

    Ben Simmons said he wasn't mentally ready to play for the 76ers this season.

  • Russia Says Injured Pregnant Woman Is a Crisis Actor. She’s Actually a Pregnant Blogger.

    InstagramWhen Russian forces bombed a maternity clinic in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Wednesday, they first insisted the facility was a Ukrainian military outpost and, as such, a fair target in the two-week-old, senseless war.But on Thursday, the Russian Embassy in the U.K. sought to take things one step further, tweeting out a photo of woman who has become the poster person of the atrocity—a young, blonde, heavily pregnant woman in maternity pajamas, wrapped in a dirty blanket wi

  • Russia threatens to abandon American in space

    The head of the Russian Space Agency posted a video on social media threatening to abandon U.S. astronaut Mark Vande Hei at the International Space Station.

  • ‘Pathetic shrieks’: Putin foreign minister Lavrov dismissive of global outrage over Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine

    Sergey Lavrov met his Ukrainian counterpart in Turkey on Thursday in the highest-level Russian-Ukrainian talks since the war began last month.

  • China-Taiwan war would end in 'miserable victory' -Taiwan minister

    No matter who wins in any future war between Taiwan and China, it will be a "miserable victory", Taiwan Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Thursday, adding it was best if everyone avoided conflict. Speaking to reporters before a parliament session on the security implications of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Chiu said both sides would pay a heavy price in the event of conflict between China and Taiwan, which Beijing has vowed to reclaim, by force if necessary. While Taiwan has stepped up its alert level since the war in Ukraine, it has reported no unusual Chinese military activities, though China's air force has continued to mount occasional missions into Taiwan's air defence identification zone.

  • Stephen Colbert Reveals Humiliating Step Putin May Take To Save Russia's Economy

    Especially since Fitch says Russia now faces sovereign default.

  • The rise of white nationalist Hispanics

    Nick Fuentes, identified as a "white supremacist" in Justice Department filings, made headlines last week for hosting a white nationalist conference in Florida. His father is also half Mexican American. The big picture: Fuentes is part of a small but increasingly visible number of far-right provocateurs with Hispanic backgrounds who spread racist, antisemitic messages.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Cuban Ameri

  • Russia moves towards nationalising assets of firms that leave - ruling party

    United Russia added in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that the commission on lawmaking activity had supported a bill allowing for firms more than 25% owned by foreigners from "unfriendly states" to be put into external administration. Corporate actions to censure Russia over its invasion of Ukraine vary widely, with some firms like U.S. carmaker Ford temporarily shutting down factories but others like British energy company BP promising to exit the country. United Russia said according to the proposed bill companies who had announced they were leaving Russia could refuse to go into administration if within five days they resumed activities or sold shares, providing that the business and employees remained.

  • Captured Russian soldiers: We will be ‘dead’ if we are sent back home

    Russian soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces have said they will be “dead” if they return home, where they will be regarded as failures and killed.

  • Biden administration offers oil execs olive branch — and criticism

    HOUSTON — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was by turns defiant and solicitous in remarks to oil-and-gas executives here as she called for cooperation on supply increases and the clean energy transition.Why it matters: Her speech on Wednesday at the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference is part of a push for faster domestic output growth as Russia's war on Ukraine crimps supply, but without — so far — backing off policies the industry calls restrictive. Get market news worthy of your time with Axi

  • Sen. Lisa Murkowski Is Now Conflicted On How She'll Vote For SCOTUS Nominee

    Sen. Lindsey Graham stated his reasons as to why he’s leaning towards a no vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court. That would leave two more senators who voted Judge Jackson to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals last year–Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska).