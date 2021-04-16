Poland health minister expects COVID-19 case numbers to fall

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 ward at Stefan Zeromski hospital in Krakow
WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's new daily coronavirus cases will likely fall in coming days and the country seems to have passed the worst in hospitals too, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Friday.

The country of 38 million, the largest in the European Union's eastern wing, reported a high of around 35,000 cases a day at the start of April.

It has also reported new record highs in coronavirus-related deaths with the health service being stretched to its limits by a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today we should have a more optimistic day. We will see significant falls, even by 10,000 compared to last week," Niedzielski told public radio.

Poland reported 21,130 28,487 new infections on Thursday.

"The trend seems absolutely downward... Also in hospitals we seem to have passed the peak," Niedzielski also said.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Florkiewicz; editing by Jason Neely)

